MotoGP Brno: Aprilia vs Ducati, new balance of power after Hungary? TV and streaming schedules

MotoGP World Championship at the Automotodrom Brno for another GP not to be missed, especially after the twist in Hungary... All the TV and streaming times.

The Aprilia blunder we well remember may not change the technical balance (we’ll find out next weekend), but there has been a significant change in the standings. Ducati made the most of the situation with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia , reopening the fight. How will the duel between the tricolor brands go on the Brno track? Will KTM, Honda, and Yamaha get in the mix too? For the injured Zarco, Cal Crutchlow continues; Alex Marquez’s situation is unclear.

In Moto2, will Manuel Gonzalez’s dominance continue, now finally catching MotoGP’s attention? In Moto3, does Maximo Quiles’s reign go on? We’re also awaiting information on the next steps following the massive disqualification of Adrian Fernandez and Leopard Racing... Below are all the schedules for the Czech Republic Grand Prix: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), delayed broadcasts on TV8 for the three Sunday races.

Timetable (cet time)

Friday, June 19

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, June 20

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:50-13:30 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:45-14:25 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps

Sunday, June 21

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 16 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 18 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 21 laps