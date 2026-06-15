2027 revolution, rider chaos: but who will develop the MotoGP bikes of the future?

MotoGP is moving toward the 2027 revolution, with no shortage of dilemmas: here’s another tangle to unravel.

Next week it’s time for the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno, and on Monday a day of private MotoGP testing is scheduled, the first with the new 850cc bikes. And problems are not lacking... This time not technical or tire-related, but rider-related. The 2027 market is in full swing and the long-awaited announcements will likely arrive in the coming days, finally putting an end to the various rumors that have been circulating since last November. But what seems certain is that more riders will be changing bikes, a fact that could significantly influence the development of the bikes of the future!

Who will test the new 850cc bikes?

Certainly the test riders for the various manufacturers, the true linchpins of this revolution. So Michele Pirro for Ducati (and let’s remember that Nicolò Bulega has already tried the new MotoGP bike), Lorenzo Savadori for Aprilia, Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro for KTM, Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso for Yamaha, Takaaki Nakagami for Honda, and perhaps even Cal Crutchlow on an exceptional basis, as he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a tester role? Beyond them, however, the situation is rather tricky. Test riders can’t provide feedback from a race weekend, since they don’t compete; that’s exclusively the domain of the factory riders. So who can get on the bike and who can’t?

Pecco Bagnaia will leave Ducati for Aprilia at the end of 2026, Jorge Martin leaves Aprilia for Yamaha, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will leave Ducati for KTM, Enea Bastianini will leave KTM for Aprilia (Trackhouse), Joan Mir will leave Honda for Ducati (Gresini)... And each manufacturer always does everything possible to prevent its secrets from being revealed and “exploited” by others to their advantage. So is half the grid sidelined, or will the MotoGP factories still leave testing in the hands of their current riders, fully aware of their future moves? We’re asking a logical question—we’ll have the answer after the MotoGP Grand Prix in Brno.