At first glance, the new World Sportbike Championship looks fun but so varied it borders on the absurd. There will be six manufacturers with bikes that are completely different from each other. Lining up together will be riders on machines with a 443 cc four-cylinder engine producing around 70 horsepower (Kove) and others on bikes with a 636 cc four-cylinder engine delivering a maximum of 124 horsepower (Kawasaki).

"Melius abundare quam deficere" and here comes homologation for a seventh manufacturer as well: Honda. The CBR600RR does not appear on the provisional permanent entry list but can still take part, and who knows—maybe the Extreme team, already entered in the CIV, will decide to make some wild-card appearances.

Given the wide variety of bikes, characterized by different engine configurations and power levels, the balancing system aimed at standardizing performance will be strengthened. This may include, for example, changes to engine components, mapping interventions with torque and rev-limit restrictions, as well as the introduction of a minimum weight. The balancing will be determined through a calculation that takes into account different performance areas.

Certain bikes will therefore face significant limitations, and you don’t need a crystal ball to imagine there will be no shortage of complaints and various controversies.

For now, there are six manufacturers entered. Kove arrives buoyed by the WorldSSP300 title won in 2025 with Beñat Fernández. The Spanish rider will use the Kove 450RR. Alongside him is Casey O’Gorman, coming from BSB:

Aprilia returns to the world paddock after several years away, doing so with a top entry-level SBK rider in Matteo Vannucci. The bike features a 659 cc twin producing around 105 hp, with aerodynamic solutions derived from MotoGP. Suzuki also marks its return with the GSX-8R, entrusted to three riders including two-time WorldSSP300 champion Jeffrey Buis. The model, with its 776 cc twin-cylinder engine, has already proven its worth by winning the 2025 British Sportbike title.

Triumph is expanding its commitment: after its results in WorldSSP, it debuts in World Sportbike with the Daytona 660, ridden by Harrison Dessoy and Fenton Seabright. The bike is equipped with a three-cylinder engine producing around 95 hp and comes off a dominant campaign in the IDM Sportbike championship.

Yamaha will be among the frontrunners with the R7, one of the most common bikes on the grid with 12 riders. Standouts include Marco Gaggi and Carter Thompson. The model is equipped with a 689 cc twin making around 73 hp. Kawasaki, on the other hand, aims to replicate the success achieved in WorldSSP300 with the ZX-6R 636 and no fewer than eight riders.