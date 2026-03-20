While awaiting official confirmation of the transfer, details are emerging about the salary that KTM will pay Marquez Jr. starting from the next MotoGP season.

Even though many deals seem to have already been reached and signed, there are no announcements yet. The only one concerned the contract renewal between Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia; otherwise, all is quiet: we have to wait, who knows how long. One of the moves set to be made official involves Alex Marquez joining the KTM Factory Racing team, where he will replace Pedro Acosta, whose future lies with the Ducati Lenovo team alongside Marc Marquez. Everything has now been settled: the future of the 2025 MotoGP vice-champion will be in orange.

MotoGP 2027, Alex Marquez’s salary with the KTM Factory team

Staying with the BK8 Gresini team was an option, and a very appealing one, given that thanks to Nadia Padovani’s squad he was able to prove his worth in MotoGP. But it’s natural to think both about the motivation to test himself with a factory team and the chance to sign a more lucrative contract. Marquez Jr. will turn 30 in April, and it’s understandable that he would also consider the financial aspect.

Spanish journalist Manuel Pecino, during an interview with manager Carlo Pernat on his YouTube channel PecinoGP, revealed how much the Spanish rider will earn by moving from the Gresini team to KTM: "What I’ve heard is that he gets 350-400 thousand euros with Gresini and that KTM’s first offer was 500 thousand euros. He made a counterproposal of 1.2 million and in the end they signed for 1 million. It seems low to me for a MotoGP vice-champion."

We’ll see if the figures are confirmed soon, but Alex should receive an annual salary that’s double his previous one. Clearly, we shouldn’t forget that contracts almost always include bonuses/incentives tied to results that can increase the amount the rider earns at the end of the year.

And Fermin Aldeguer?

While everything appears set for Marc Marquez’s brother, it’s still unclear which Ducati team his current teammate Fermin Aldeguer will race for. He feels great in the Gresini garage and it’s natural to think he could stay, but until there are official communications, the possibility of a move to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 garage remains open, where both Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli are at risk looking ahead to 2027.

Valentino Rossi’s team had already tried to sign Aldeguer toward the end of the 2024 season, when Luca Marini decided to sign for the Honda HRC team. In the end, the Spaniard stayed in Moto2 with Luca Boscoscuro’s SpeedUp team, while Di Giannantonio joined the VR46 garage after being released by Gresini in favor of Marc Marquez.