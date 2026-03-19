MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A hug between friends: De Wolf visits Van Erp, countdown to his first MXGP

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 08:08
de-wolf-van-erp-mx
Kay De Wolf paid a visit to Ivano van Erp after Sunday’s serious injury. In a few days it’s time for his MXGP debut.
Sometimes pictures are worth more than a thousand words. An example is the visit by Kay de Wolf to his friend and fellow countryman Ivano van Erp, who was involved on Sunday in a very bad crash while contesting a round of the national championship, as he awaited his first event in the MX2 World Championship. The DCN-Vos Oss-KTM Racing Team rider clearly won’t be there—his recovery will be very long after the severe injuries sustained in the accident. For the Nestaan Husqvarna standard-bearer, however, the long-awaited MXGP debut begins in a few days in Andalusia, after skipping the first round in Argentina due to a hand finger injury suffered in a pre-season race.

Two important challenges

"An unexpected visit, thanks Kay". "Great to see you smiling, my friend!" A brief exchange on social media accompanies the photo showing the two motocross riders. A fresh update after the recent scare, given that Ivano Van Erp did not get off lightly: as later explained by his team, the young Dutchman suffered a torn aorta near the heart, in addition to fractures of the collarbone, shoulder blade, and sternum, and underwent surgery as soon as he was transferred to the hospital. He was supposed to contest all the European rounds of the MX2 World Championship, but the bright Dutch prospect now has to face a much, much bigger challenge...
On the other side, here is Kay De Wolf ready to officially kick off his first MXGP season aboard the FC 450. He has just gotten back on the bike, proof that the finger injured before the start of the championship—and immediately operated on—is in a much better state, and you can bet that the 2024 MX2 world champion doesn’t want to waste any more time before debuting in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship. Let’s not expect miracles right away, but we also know these guys can deliver big surprises... One thing’s for sure: he’ll be one to watch throughout the season.

Read also

Beach motocross under fire: protests erupt after the Supermarecross in MaccareseBeach motocross under fire: protests erupt after the Supermarecross in Maccarese
Motocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stableMotocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stable
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

mxgp-presentazione-andalucia-2026
Motocross

Andalusia GP kicks off: schedule, streaming, and MXGP/MX2 big names amid debuts, comebacks, and surprises

18 March 2026
van-erp-mx-grave-infortunio
Motocross

Motocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stable

17 March 2026

More news

Aegerter e Puccetti ai test del team Kawasaki WorldSSP

Kawasaki WorldSSP bounces back: Cremona tests resolve electronic woes, Aegerter back on the pace

Road Racing
Neander Turbodiesel

Neander Turbodiesel: the rarest and most revolutionary diesel motorcycle of the 2000s

Stories
Benzina a San Marino

Sky-high gasoline prices? San Marino cuts immediately: SMAC discount up to 20 cents per liter

Stories
Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in Thailand

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez (1)

Marc Marquez and the possibility of retirement: "We need to consider everything"

MotoGP
van-erp-mx-grave-infortunio

Motocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stable

Motocross
MotoGP

The Valencia Test with outlawed 850cc MotoGP bikes: a consequence of the postponed Qatar GP

MotoGP
Di Giannantonio e Morbidelli

VR46 under pressure: Ducati contract, sponsor change, and the hunt for a top rider

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Will Aprilia fly in Brazil too? Jorge Martin dreams of his first podium but cautions the team

MotoGP

Loading