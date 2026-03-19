Kawasaki WorldSSP bounces back: Cremona tests resolve electronic woes, Aegerter back on the pace

Dominique Aegerter and the Kawasaki WorldSSP team are working to get back to the forefront. At Phillip Island, the Swiss rider performed below expectations, revealing various difficulties, as did the team.

Manuel Puccetti’s squad carried out a two-day test session in Cremona with both riders, yielding very positive feedback. The team resolved the electrical and electronic issues with the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 encountered in Australia. The technicians did great work at home on the test bench and created new mappings. For now, the bike has regained its reliability, which is already an important first step forward. It’s still too early to say whether the Kawasaki WorldSSP team will be competitive at Portimão because there were no other World Championship teams in Cremona, so there are no benchmarks. However, Dominique Aegerter lapped at Jeremy Alcoba’s times and was quite fast. There’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to understand if it will be enough.

"In Cremona we managed to make the most of the time available, completing several tests in favorable weather conditions," says In Cremona we focused mainly on electronics. A big thank you to Manuel Puccetti and the entire team for organizing this test, which proved to be extremely important for us. We now arrive at Portimão better prepared than at Phillip Island, even though there is still a lot of work to do to achieve the goals we have set." ," says Dominique Aegerter . "