New horizons: Honda among the promoters of the FIM Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 03 February 2026 at 08:15
Honda
Starting this year, the Motorcycle Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) has changed hands. After a decade under the management of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Events, from 2026 and for (at least) the next five years, the organization will be handled by EMP, short for Endurance Moto Promoter. This is an association of the organizers of all the events on the calendar, which in recent weeks has also welcomed the direct entry of Honda.

EMP WITH HONDA TO RELAUNCH THE FIM EWC

When it was announced last September, EMP was composed primarily of Claude Michy, whose PHA was behind the success of the MotoGP French Grand Prix at Le Mans and organizes the 8 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, alongside the ACO (the Automobile Club de l’Ouest of the 24 Hours of Le Mans) and Editions Larivière (organizer of the Bol d’Or). EMP has recently seen the addition of Motul, one of the main sponsors of the series, as well as Honda.

HONDA MOBILITYLAND

In practice, Honda Mobilityland is joining EMP, the company that manages the Suzuka and Motegi facilities on Honda’s behalf. This participation guarantees the continued presence on the calendar in the coming years of the Suzuka 8 Hours and a focus on the Asian market. Japan, clearly, first and foremost, given the existing participation of teams, manufacturers, and tire companies in two-wheeled Endurance.

CHANGING LANDSCAPE

Honda is also renewing its commitment to the series, with interesting prospects for the future: defining the new 2027 regulations and so on. Honda will therefore be present in the FIM EWC also in the role of promoter, with all that this entails for sporting programs in other motorcycle championships. The coming weeks will be crucial for defining the regulations to come, with Honda present in all the main championships, but only in the FIM EWC in the role of “organizer.”

