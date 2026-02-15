Quiles sets the Moto3 pace at Jerez, Pini and Bertelle rev up

Moto3 testing at Jerez is over—now it’s just a matter of waiting until the end of the month for the first GP. Here’s how it went.

The bright Jerez sun shone down for the final two days of Moto3 testing before the start of the championship. Today at the top is Maximo Quiles (Aspar Team), who with a 1:43.930 stops just over two tenths short of David Alonso’s absolute record (1:43.710, 2024). For a long time it was an Iberian top three, until Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) slotted into second place, with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) completing the leading trio with the same time as the Briton. Then a tricolour duo: Guido Pini continues a positive adaptation to Leopard Racing’s Honda, while Matteo Bertelle (LevelUp MTA) is laying the groundwork for redemption after the serious injury that marked his 2025.

How are the rookies doing? Jesus Rios (Snipers Team) stands out, taking a solid 8th place with his Honda, and both Adrian Cruces (CIP Green Power) and Marco Morelli (Aspar Team) did well to round out today’s top 10, with everyone else from 16th downward. Times and rankings clearly need to be taken with a pinch of salt; several favorites didn’t appear at the sharp end. The goal for the entire Moto3 grid was to establish a base for what will be a long world season. Unlike the two days in Portimao , Jerez proved to be an excellent testing ground to prepare properly. At the end of the month comes the first Grand Prix, the trip to Thailand (February 27–March 1), and then we’ll have our first indications. In the meantime, below is the full class ranking after today’s sessions.

The standings from Day 2