VR46 put to the test: massive €18m budget and Ducati contract in the balance

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 08:31
Pertamina VR46 Racing Team
The Pertamina VR46 Racing Team has allocated a budget of 18 million euros to tackle this new MotoGP season. A move that hints at Valentino Rossi’s team’s intentions, determined to take another step up in quality in the World Championship. The contract expiring with Ducati at the end of 2026 leaves the door open to new collaboration scenarios.

A subdued 2025 season

After a lackluster 2025 championship, the Tavullia team wants to break into the top positions in the MotoGP class. No victories last season with Fabio Di Giannantonio, equipped with a factory Desmosedici, and Franco Morbidelli, on a non-factory bike. VR46 reiterates that it is a solid structure, both financially and sportingly, even though it is called upon to deliver concrete answers on track. The lineup managed by Alessio Salucci and Pablo Nieto must also look to the future, to the rider market, with the goal of bringing a heavyweight rider into the garage.

The value of sponsors

Indonesian oil giant Pertamina provides a large portion of the financial coverage needed to take on the MotoGP World Championship. Following are sponsors Monster, Cupra and Comoli Ferrari on the front line. According to Blinkfire Analytics data, the media value generated for partners would reach 275 million euros. The VR46 team would rank among the top three teams for engagement and sponsor return, preceded only by Lenovo Ducati and Monster Yamaha. So even ahead of Honda HRC!

VR46 seeks redemption

The only flaw is that the commercial numbers are not proportional to the results on track. In 2025 “Diggia” notched four podiums, Franky only three, without ever fighting for a win. The last Grand Prix victory dates back to the 2023 India GP and bears Marco Bezzecchi’s signature. The results are anything but encouraging, considering that Fabio had the same bike with which Marc Marquez won the MotoGP title. So 2026 will be a proving ground, and not just for on-track performance.
At the end of the year, both the factory support contract with Ducati and the commercial partnership with Pertamina will expire. Pecco Bagnaia’s move to Aprilia, alongside Bezzecchi, also sparks some rumors about VR46, long courted by the Noale manufacturer as well as by Yamaha.

Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

