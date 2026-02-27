Crazy Moto2 practice in Buriram: Gonzalez flies, Vietti saves Italian pride, Huertas, what a crash

The record-setting Moto2 runner-up before the rain, Escrig surprises with Forward, Vietti into Q2. Here’s how it went.

Manuel Gonzalez’s late strike for direct Q2 with a new absolute lap record, superb Alex Escrig 2nd with the Forward, Izan Guevara puts the first Boscoscuro in 3rd place. All three manufacturers on top and covered by less than two tenths, it looks set to be a great fight! Celestino Vietti the only Italian flash in the top 14, and there’s also a visit from Toprak Razgatlioglu to the Marc VDS box in support of Deniz Oncu. The rain flag returns right in the final minutes of Practice, effectively freezing the timesheets. But there are also a few late crashes, Adrian Huertas in particular appears in pain and is taken away on a stretcher. Here’s how Moto2 Friday went on the Thai track.

KALEX domination in the first session, but a Boscoscuro slotted into second place, that of Izan Guevara (Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha). Only 12 thousandths separated him from leader David Alonso (Aspar Team), with third place for Filip Salac, the new American Racing Team rider. Manuel Gonzalez (Intact GP) was fifth, but the Moto2 runner-up was only just over a tenth behind. And the Italians? Tony Arbolino (REDS Fantic Racing) makes some noise in 10th place, solid debut for Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS Team) in 12th, further back his teammate Celestino Vietti in 18th.

Day one at Buriram