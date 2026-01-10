MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Aldeguer undergoes surgery after nasty crash: recovery timeline pending

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 10 January 2026 at 09:00
Fermin Aldeguer pilota Gresini MotoGP
The Gresini team has announced that Aldeguer underwent the scheduled surgery following his recent injury.
Fermin Aldeguer’s 2026 hasn’t started in the best way: on Thursday, January 8, he suffered a heavy crash during a training session at the Aspar Circuit. Last season’s MotoGP Rookie of the Year sustained a fracture of the left femoral shaft, a serious injury that required surgery.

MotoGP 2026, Aldeguer injured: surgery successful

Today the rider underwent surgery in Barcelona. This is the statement from the BK8 Gresini Racing team: "The femur operation was successfully completed. Now it’s time to rest. We will provide more information in the coming days." Recovery times have not yet been announced, but the team led by Nadia Padovani should clarify this point soon.
The first MotoGP pre-season test is scheduled in Sepang (Malaysia) on February 3-4-5. Aldeguer hopes to be regularly on his Ducati Desmosedici GP25, but we have to wait to see if that will be possible. He and the BK8 Gresini team will certainly follow the doctors’ instructions to the letter, avoiding unnecessary risks.
After the Sepang test, there will be another one at Buriram (February 21-22), which will also host the Thai Grand Prix (February 27-March 1), the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP season. We can only wait for further updates on Aldeguer’s condition. In the meantime, it’s important that the operation performed in Barcelona had a positive outcome.

