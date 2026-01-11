MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pecco Bagnaia makes it clear: "With Marquez, it's hard to believe

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 11 January 2026 at 11:30
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia must sweep away the ghosts of the 2025 MotoGP season. Until the previous championship he had focused on a single rival. Now he has had to reckon with Alex and Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, and Pedro Acosta. On tracks that used to be his stronghold, like Misano, the Piedmontese rider encountered too many difficulties, while "MM93" was smiling from the winner's podium.

Bagnaia at a crossroads?

Ducati tried to accommodate Bagnaia’s requests by making small tweaks to the Desmosedici GP25. But due to the concessions regulations, the Italian manufacturer was unable to help the two-time MotoGP champion out of the tough situation, for example with new frame variants. The 2026 season, the last of the 1000cc era, will be decisive for Pecco, who will have to adapt to the GP26 without too many excuses. His contract renewal with the Borgo Panigale team is also at stake. It’s no secret that his seat is highly coveted by rising young talents such as Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer, and others.

An uphill 2025

For Ducati it was a “sui generis” year. The garage balanced joy and euphoria over Marc Marquez’s wins with Pecco Bagnaia’s despair, always far from the front. Aside from a few flashes, like the weekend in Japan or the Sprint in Malaysia. A short documentary that MotoGP published on its website, titled “Marc Márquez: All in Red,” shows the inner workings of Ducati during the Grands Prix.
The video begins with the first GP of the season in Thailand, where Marc Marquez took victory after positioning himself strategically in second place behind his brother, passing him in the final laps, while Bagnaia was relegated to third. In parc fermé, Pecco himself commented to his mechanics on Marc’s strategy: "He toyed with us for the whole race." His post-race thoughts were blunt. "It’s certain that Marc is a different rider from me or from the rivals I’ve had in the past. He’s very energetic and, when he celebrates, he puts on quite a show."

Bagnaia vs Marquez

Despite being direct rivals, there is cooperation and diplomacy between the two factory Ducati riders. And that’s despite Bagnaia’s patience being tested to the limit in the last MotoGP season. "I try everything, in different ways, trying to adapt to what the team told me to do, but the results are always the same," he said during the 2025 World Championship.
The presence of Marc Marquez on the other side of the garage, almost always winning, further complicated an already difficult situation. "It’s not easy. If your teammate wins and you get poor results, it’s hard to believe. I never doubted Ducati, because I believe my career can begin and end with Ducati," Pecco Bagnaia admitted in the documentary. However, results shape destiny, and this year the VR46 Academy rider cannot repeat a disappointing championship like last season’s.

Read also

Ducati updates get the green light: Pecco Bagnaia lays the groundwork for a 2026 resurgenceDucati updates get the green light: Pecco Bagnaia lays the groundwork for a 2026 resurgence
Pecco Bagnaia isn’t making excuses: "This was my problemPecco Bagnaia isn’t making excuses: "This was my problem
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
MotoGP

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, peace made and a world championship dream: it could be a wonderful story

11 January 2026
Brad Binder KTM MotoGP
MotoGP

KTM, Brad Binder: Here's What Didn't Work in the 2025 World Championship

11 January 2026

More news

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, peace made and a world championship dream: it could be a wonderful story

MotoGP
fantic-moto2-2026

Eric de Seynes named Fantic’s new Team Owner: aiming to dominate the 2026 Moto2 season with Baltus and Arbolino

Road Racing
carrasco-murcia

Ana Carrasco, a Murcia icon: new pavilion named in her honor and a goal of redemption in Supersport

Road Racing
Brad Binder KTM MotoGP

KTM, Brad Binder: Here's What Didn't Work in the 2025 World Championship

MotoGP

Popular articles

Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK

SBK, BMW has already made Petrucci happy: "I came back from Portimao with a huge smile"

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and the specter of retirement: "I'll retire sooner

MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer pilota Gresini MotoGP

Aldeguer undergoes surgery after nasty crash: recovery timeline pending

MotoGP
Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP: The V4—a well-considered but inevitable choice

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Julià Marquez: "When it comes to your children, you suffer so much

MotoGP

Loading