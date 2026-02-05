MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

KTM keeps Pedro Acosta happy for now, but they’re far apart about the future

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 05 February 2026 at 08:36
Pedro Acosta
According to many, Pedro Acosta is already dressed in red, but at present he wears KTM orange.
He’s going pretty fast in the Sepang Test, with mutual satisfaction for the progress made and an RC16 that looks like a completely different bike compared to early 2025. However, the efforts made to please him are not enough.

KTM RC16 TAILORED FOR ACOSTA

It must be said that Pedro Acosta praised the work done by KTM’s technicians and engineers. If 12 months ago the tests in Malaysia were a nightmare, here and now the RC16 has clearly improved in every respect. More manageable, more rideable, less problematic. Less inviting to mistakes, essentially. The Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion emphasized the upgrades, aware that KTM has rallied around him for development.

THE ACOSTA LINE

Although KTM fields 4 riders across 2 different teams, Pedro Acosta has practically benefited from development that, if not entirely dedicated to him, comes very close. He was the first to try the new frame, followed by Maverick Vinales (who will wear Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors in 2027). “Paco” is also the only one with a different tail unit: still with the spoiler (already adopted at the end of 2025), but biplane. There are two other different configurations with “fins,” currently used by the other KTM riders. Alongside these developments, Acosta has been running a more tapered windscreen, trimmed with shapes highlighted in aluminum as seen in the header photo. A unique case among the Mattighofen quartet.

FUTURE FAR FROM KTM

With a rider like Pedro Acosta, it would be counterproductive not to believe in him and make him your spearhead. KTM has done so, but evidently it’s not enough. In light of the test results, the competition from Ducati, Aprilia, and now even Honda seems ahead. In short, the winning bike, at this moment, belongs to others, not the Shark of Mazarrón.

Read also

Bezzecchi warns Aprilia, there’s a mistake to avoid: "We need to be careful"Bezzecchi warns Aprilia, there’s a mistake to avoid: "We need to be careful"
Pedro Acosta praises the 2026 KTM: his first MotoGP win is closerPedro Acosta praises the 2026 KTM: his first MotoGP win is closer
GP26 under Marc Márquez's microscope: why Ducati must be cautious with new developmentsGP26 under Marc Márquez's microscope: why Ducati must be cautious with new developments
Pedro Acosta

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

lorenzo-vinales-motogp
MotoGP

“I’m having so much fun!”: Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘second youth’ in MotoGP

05 February 2026
yamaha-motogp-test-sepang
MotoGP

Yamaha resumes cautiously, Marquez slides out, all-time record in sight at Sepang

05 February 2026

More news

lorenzo-vinales-motogp

“I’m having so much fun!”: Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘second youth’ in MotoGP

MotoGP
yamaha-motogp-test-sepang

Yamaha resumes cautiously, Marquez slides out, all-time record in sight at Sepang

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP Test Sepang

Bezzecchi warns Aprilia, there’s a mistake to avoid: "We need to be careful"

MotoGP
Mattia Rato al debutto nel Mondiale Superbike

Mattia Rato makes his Superbike World Championship debut: "It’s not easy to step up from 600 to 1000cc, but I’ll grow

Superbike

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Sepang Test

Toprak Razgatlioglu and the harsh reality of MotoGP: here are the problems with the Yamaha M1

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

GP26 under Marc Márquez's microscope: why Ducati must be cautious with new developments

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati Test Sepang MotoGP

Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else

MotoGP
mm93-motogp-test-sepang-day1

Marc Márquez restarts in style; aerodynamics reigns at the Sepang test

MotoGP
yamaha-motogp-test-sepang

Yamaha resumes cautiously, Marquez slides out, all-time record in sight at Sepang

MotoGP

Loading