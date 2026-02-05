KTM keeps Pedro Acosta happy for now, but they’re far apart about the future

According to many, Pedro Acosta
is already dressed in red, but at present he wears KTM orange.
He’s going pretty fast in the Sepang Test
, with mutual satisfaction for the progress made and an RC16 that looks like a completely different bike compared to early 2025. However, the efforts made to please him are not enough.
KTM RC16 TAILORED FOR ACOSTA
It must be said that Pedro Acosta
praised the work done by KTM’s technicians and engineers. If 12 months ago the tests in Malaysia were a nightmare, here and now the RC16 has clearly improved in every respect. More manageable, more rideable, less problematic. Less inviting to mistakes, essentially. The Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion emphasized the upgrades, aware that KTM has rallied around him for development.
THE ACOSTA LINE
Although KTM fields 4 riders across 2 different teams, Pedro Acosta
has practically benefited from development that, if not entirely dedicated to him, comes very close. He was the first to try the new frame, followed by Maverick Vinales (who will wear Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors in 2027). “Paco” is also the only one with a different tail unit: still with the spoiler (already adopted at the end of 2025), but biplane. There are two other different configurations with “fins,” currently used by the other KTM riders. Alongside these developments, Acosta has been running a more tapered windscreen, trimmed with shapes highlighted in aluminum as seen in the header photo. A unique case among the Mattighofen quartet.
FUTURE FAR FROM KTM
With a rider like Pedro Acosta
, it would be counterproductive not to believe in him and make him your spearhead. KTM has done so, but evidently it’s not enough. In light of the test results, the competition from Ducati, Aprilia, and now even Honda seems ahead. In short, the winning bike, at this moment, belongs to others, not the Shark of Mazarrón.