Who is Betting on Matteo Ferrari? Ready to Surprise in the Supersport World Championship

Matteo Ferrari could be the breakout rider of the 2026 Supersport World Championship. With all due caveats, many in the paddock are ready to bet on him.

The rider from Rimini, former MotoE World Champion, will be in his first full season in this championship but has extensive international experience. He’s a solid, consistent rider: a sure thing. In winter testing he immediately stood out on WRP Racing’s Ducati Panigale V2.

“We rode at the end of November in Jerez and then in January together with Superbike - Matteo Ferrari told Corsedimoto - Overall we got three dry days and one wet. They were all very positive. We closed the gap from the last two races of 2025 when I competed as a wild card. Not everyone was there, but some fast guys like Alcoba, Oettl... As references we were aligned both on race pace and on the flying lap, so we’re happy. Clearly we didn’t compare ourselves with other rivals like Öncü, who fought for the title right to the end last year, but we’re satisfied. The first real test for everyone will be at Phillip Island where we’ll all be in the same conditions and all together.”

Which areas do you need to work on the most?

“We focused on our own work, we looked for a setup that I liked and we tried most of the things we were interested in. Now we’ll try to fine-tune everything for the Australia race. It’ll be very tough in terms of tire wear: we’ll try to be smart about that. During winter testing we also gained experience in the wet and we were competitive. Now we especially need to work on the time attack, which is very important.”

Have you settled in already?

“I got on really well with the team: it’s young and growing. For me it was positive to give my contribution and the squad is giving me full support to be competitive. We have everything it takes. Clearly it’s a new championship for me, I’ll have to grow step by step and consolidate the results. We’re starting to do very well, to be up front, but we don’t have the pressure to start by winning the championship, at least initially. I believe consistency will pay off. I’d like to start well but, above all, improve race by race.”

How does it feel to return to Phillip Island after years?

“Phillip Island is a track I really love, among my favorites, if not my absolute favorite. It’s really nice for me to go back after so many years; the last time I raced there was in Moto3. It will be a pleasant thrill also because it’s the start of a world championship I’ve never taken part in. The expectation is to have fun, improve, stay in the top 10, and anything more will obviously be very welcome.”

Who do you see as the favorite for the World Title?

“There are several fast riders, like Öncü, Masia, Oettl. In my opinion the favorite is Can Öncü simply because he finished second last year. But there are many strong riders, some coming from Moto2 like Arenas and Ramirez, although he won’t be at the first race. The level is very good and it will be an honor for me to measure myself against the other riders. Personally, I’d like to place myself at the front because I think it’s crucial for the continuation of my career: the team and I have everything it takes to be there.”