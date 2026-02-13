MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Not just taxes: in San Marino, racing drivers live free, respected, and protected

Stories
by Marianna Giannoni
Friday, 13 February 2026 at 13:30
"We love Kimi even more!!!" These are not the words of a fan but of Teodoro Lonfernini, Secretary of State (Minister) of San Marino, after Kimi Antonelli’s accident. This phrase captures the love and feelings that all Sammarinese have for the car and motorcycle racers who live on the Titan.
In San Marino, racers enjoy tax advantages—this is undeniable and well-known. What truly makes the difference, however, is something else. Riders, even famous ones from MotoGP or perhaps Formula 1, can stroll peacefully in the park with their dog without needing to hide behind dark glasses and a hat, without the risk of being stopped for photos or autographs. People often recognize them but don’t bother them; they respect their privacy. They can go to the gym, the pool, the ice cream shop, the pub… just like any other young people. And if one of them happens to pull a prank, maybe have one beer too many, no Sammarinese would snap a photo to ridicule them later on social media.
What happened to Kimi Antonelli in recent days is emblematic. In San Marino, everyone knew about the accident that took place on Saturday evening on the main road. Yet for days the news didn’t leak, and the Sammarinese absolutely didn’t want it to come out, in order to protect a young man who is considered, in a sense, everyone’s son. And when a racer makes a mistake, "he is loved even more", as Secretary of State Teodoro Lonfernini wrote on social media.
The number of racers who have chosen to live in San Marino is now so large it’s hard to keep track. Some have purchased land or apartments, while others are renting. Most of them truly live in San Marino; they don’t go to the Titan just to “clock in” to pay fewer taxes. Most likely, outside those 60 square kilometers, racers wouldn’t have the same freedom of movement they enjoy there, nor would they feel that gentle, non-intrusive affection that gives them great peace of mind.

