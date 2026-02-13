From Paintbrush to Curbs: Alex Design presents the Vallelunghino, young riders on track just outside Rome

Alessandro Mazzocchetti was first a rider, then he became Alex Design and has been adding color to the World Championship for forty years. His graphic creations have made champions’ helmets shine and the most alluring MotoGP liveries stand out. Now he’s come up with something new.

Starting next March 1st, Alex Design will manage the Vallelunghino, the mini circuit that the Roman jack-of-all-trades artist himself conceived and designed. Kids taking their first leans, youngsters eager to test their talent, as well as adults and enthusiasts, will find it in parking area 3. The facility will feature mobile structures for the school and meetings and will be homologated by the Italian Motorcycling Federation. The Vallelunghino will become an FMI school, just thirty kilometers from a metropolis like Rome.

How did the idea come to you?

For six years I’ve been Vallelunga’s official designer; I worked on the logos, designed and executed the coloring of the run-off areas, essentially a complete restyling of the facility,” says Alex Design. “What’s more, the idea of the Vallelunghino also took shape in the MotoGP paddock. I became passionate about sports projects aimed at the very young, like in MotoGP, but above all I had the chance to collaborate with Ohvale, the leading manufacturer in the mini-moto sector. I created the Petronas-livery version for them. For years, prestigious venues like Mugello and Misano have had small tracks for grassroots activities. I said to myself: why not at Vallelunga?”

How did you bring the idea to life?

“A couple of years ago I bought ten 110 cc Ohvale bikes that my technicians upgraded with special technical components supplied by my partners, prestigious brands I’ve worked with for years. At that point I asked Vallelunga’s management to let me build a mini circuit that would replicate the layout of the legendary ‘short’ track, famous among riders and fans from back in the day. The idea was very well received; it was a hit. So, together with the circuit’s management, we thought of something structured.”

Who is the Vallelunghino for?

“The focus is obviously on children and teenagers, in the 6–20 age range. But we will also provide rental bikes for adults. We’re recreating, in miniature, all the hallmarks of a big track, starting with safety. We’ll have air fences like those used in professional races. In addition, our students will go on track with top-level clothing and accessories. Attention to safety is our absolute priority.”

Why is the Vallelunghino different?

“We envisioned a structure that would be permanent and recognizable within a prestigious track like Vallelunga, yet also easily replicable in other contexts: trade fairs, events, squares, or public areas of large cities. In fact, the logistics are based on two semi-trailers that house the school, meeting room, and the bike workshop: this gives us the ability to move quickly to recreate a small circuit anywhere, which can become a school and an entry point to our sport. The Vallelunghino is designed as a recreational experience capable of passing on to children and teenagers the culture and values of our sport.”

When do you start?

“The official opening is on March 1st at 11 a.m.: champions, personalities, and authorities will be there; we’re putting together a great event. We’ve also just launched an advertising campaign that will appear on LED-wall billboards all over Rome, thanks to our collaboration with Diendi Media, one of our most valuable partners. The Vallelunghino will make some noise!”