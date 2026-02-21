Updates in Race Direction: Graham Webber replaces Mike Webb - all the names

Change at the top of MotoGP Race Direction: Graham Webber is the new director, Mike Webb leaves the historic role for a new position. The details
The structure of the Race Direction is being renewed for the new MotoGP season, particularly with a change at the top. Mike Webb, longtime Race Director, is now handing over his role to Graham Webber, with Jack Gorst becoming deputy director. Webb will remain part of the group as Coordinator and will always be present at the track during the GPs.
Changes continue after the arrival of Liberty Media
, and not only due to the new name of the former Dorna Sports
, namely MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG)
. Webber, Gorst and Webb thus form the trio at the head of a team tasked with managing race direction, i.e. all the most delicate situations that can arise at each of the 22 Grands Prix on the 2026 calendar for all World Championship classes and the other competitions on track during MotoGP events.
The full list
Race Direction
Director and Chairman: Graham WEBBER
Deputy Director: Jack GORST
FIM Representative: Bartolome ALFONSO
MotoGP SEG Representative: Loris CAPIROSSI
Event Management Committee
Race Director: Graham WEBBER
Deputy Race Director: Jack GORST
Race Direction Coordinator: Mike WEBB
FIM Safety Officer: Bartolome ALFONSO
FIM Medical Director: Giancarlo di FILIPPO
GP Technical Director: Danny ALDRIDGE
FIM GP Technical Representative: Dominique HEBRARD
FIM MotoGP Chief Steward: Andrés SOMOLINOS
MotoGP SEG Representative: Loris CAPIROSSI
FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel
FIM MotoGP Steward President (appointed by IRTA): Simon CRAFAR
FIM MotoGP Stewards (appointed by the FIM): Andrés SOMOLINOS and Tamara MATKO
FIM Appeal Stewards Panel
This committee is composed on a rotating basis of the members of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission (CCR) listed below and a member representing the National Federation affiliated with the FIM.
• Ralph BOHNHORST
• Raffaele De FABRITIIS
• Stuart HIGGS
• Franco UNCINI
In reserve or for a last-minute replacement: Paul DUPARC, Paul KING
Grand Prix Commission
Chairman and MotoGP SEG Representative: Carmelo EZPELETA
FIM Representative: Paul DUPARC
IRTA Representative and Secretariat: Mike WEBB
MSMA Representative: Biense BIERMA
Permanent Bureau
MotoGP SEG CEO: Carmelo EZPELETA
FIM President: Jorge VIEGAS