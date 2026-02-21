Updates in Race Direction: Graham Webber replaces Mike Webb - all the names

Change at the top of MotoGP Race Direction: Graham Webber is the new director, Mike Webb leaves the historic role for a new position. The details

The structure of the Race Direction is being renewed for the new MotoGP season, particularly with a change at the top. Mike Webb, longtime Race Director, is now handing over his role to Graham Webber, with Jack Gorst becoming deputy director. Webb will remain part of the group as Coordinator and will always be present at the track during the GPs.

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG). Changes continue after the arrival of Liberty Media, and not only due to the new name of the former Dorna Sports, namely MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG). Webber, Gorst and Webb thus form the trio at the head of a team tasked with managing race direction, i.e. all the most delicate situations that can arise at each of the 22 Grands Prix on the 2026 calendar for all World Championship classes and the other competitions on track during MotoGP events.

The full list

Race Direction

Director and Chairman: Graham WEBBER

Deputy Director: Jack GORST

FIM Representative: Bartolome ALFONSO

MotoGP SEG Representative: Loris CAPIROSSI

Event Management Committee

Race Director: Graham WEBBER

Deputy Race Director: Jack GORST

Race Direction Coordinator: Mike WEBB

FIM Safety Officer: Bartolome ALFONSO

FIM Medical Director: Giancarlo di FILIPPO

GP Technical Director: Danny ALDRIDGE

FIM GP Technical Representative: Dominique HEBRARD

FIM MotoGP Chief Steward: Andrés SOMOLINOS

MotoGP SEG Representative: Loris CAPIROSSI



FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel

FIM MotoGP Steward President (appointed by IRTA): Simon CRAFAR

FIM MotoGP Stewards (appointed by the FIM): Andrés SOMOLINOS and Tamara MATKO

FIM Appeal Stewards Panel

This committee is composed on a rotating basis of the members of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission (CCR) listed below and a member representing the National Federation affiliated with the FIM.

• Ralph BOHNHORST

• Raffaele De FABRITIIS

• Stuart HIGGS

• Franco UNCINI

In reserve or for a last-minute replacement: Paul DUPARC, Paul KING

Grand Prix Commission

Chairman and MotoGP SEG Representative: Carmelo EZPELETA

FIM Representative: Paul DUPARC

IRTA Representative and Secretariat: Mike WEBB

MSMA Representative: Biense BIERMA

Permanent Bureau

MotoGP SEG CEO: Carmelo EZPELETA

FIM President: Jorge VIEGAS