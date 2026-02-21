Brazilian GP possible": Fermin Aldeguer raring to go, key medical exam on March 2

Fermin Aldeguer has provided an update on his recovery. Great hopes are pinned on the next medical check-up at the beginning of March: his words.

His absence has already been confirmed for the Buriram test and for the first GP of the 2026 season. The countdown continues, for now without a set date, and BK8 Gresini Racing will have Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in the garage alongside Alex Marquez for this start to the MotoGP World Championship. One hypothesis was a return for the Brazilian GP, the second event of the year, but that should be taken with caution. Gresini certainly hopes so, as Michele Masini said during the Sepang test, but only if the doctors give the green light—no forcing it. An injury of that kind is no small matter and shouldn’t be taken lightly: it’s better to wait until the rider is truly well.

The wait continues

“I’m starting to feel better,” Fermin Aldeguer told motogp.com. He doesn’t hide that he would’ve liked to be in Buriram. “My feelings were good for Thailand, but it’s too soon, we have to wait,” he admitted. When will he be back? “We don’t know exactly when and where,” he replied, adding that he is training hard every day, is fully focused, and is raring for the doctors’ green light. A new check-up is coming soon. “We’ll have a meeting with the doctors on March 2,” he said. “We’ll take X-rays to see how the bone is. From there we can think about when I can get back on the bike, if they agree. Before Brazil I’d like to try riding a bike again.”

The new date on the calendar stands out as the main target for his MotoGP return and 2026 debut, and Aldeguer is itching to get back. “I feel good, I’ve started doing exercises similar to those for the other leg again. I think it’s possible, but we have to wait.” He also commented on the atmosphere within the team, mentioning the recent ‘surprise.’ “Frankie Carchedi and Michele Masini came to visit me at home in Andorra” he recalled. “This helps me a lot and really motivates me!” The best rookie of 2025 is eagerly awaited after a strong finish to last season. Patience and a bit more time will be needed, but there’s little doubt he’ll be a rider to watch this year.