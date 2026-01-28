MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

LevelUp MTA 2026: Bertelle and Esteban's "double return" to aim high in Moto3

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 at 14:30
mta-moto3-2026-1
LevelUp MTA has unveiled its livery for the 2026 Moto3 season, to be tackled with Matteo Bertelle and Joel Esteban.
A “double return,” for different reasons, to pursue ambitious goals in 2026. That’s how we can describe Alessandro Tonucci’s LevelUp MTA duo for the upcoming Moto3 World Championship, officially presented last weekend at Golf Franciacorta, in the province of Brescia. “Ready for a new season” is the message shared on the Italian squad’s social channels, reaffirming their ambition to be among the top teams in the class. They resume from four podiums and two poles with Joel Kelso (this year with MLav Racing), plus Bertelle’s podium—cut short too soon by injury—with the aim of being even more competitive in Moto3.
LevelUp MTA Moto3 2026 livery presentation
LevelUp MTA team images for the 2026 season

The riders for 2026

Matteo Bertelle, a 21-year-old from Monselice (Padua), is coming off a season marked by a serious training injury suffered right after his splendid first podium in Austin. Nearly six months out, with 13 events missed out of 22 total, although he still managed to return for the final six rounds of the year, scoring points three times including one top-10. That’s why we speak of a return, with hopes he’ll again be one of Italy’s reference points in Moto3, as he was proving to be before the accident.
On the other side of the garage will be Spaniard Joel Esteban, who has had two unusual years. In 2024 he completed his first full world championship season with the Aspar Team: a standout 4th place and points in 11 out of 20 GPs. Last year he returned to the former JuniorGP with the same squad, while also making several world championship substitute appearances for injured riders with Jorge Martinez’s team, KTM Tech3, and Leopard Racing. Now comes the second “return” mentioned earlier, as he will once again be a full-time rider in the lightweight class of the World Championship.
An interesting note is that he steps in midstream for Marcos Uriarte, who had long replaced the injured Bertelle before the Spaniard himself encountered physical issues. In mid-September he seemed confirmed for 2026 as well with Tonucci’s team, until a different announcement in mid-November officially revealed Esteban’s signing.

Read also

Latest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the futureLatest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the future
Moto3: Meet Leo Rammerstorfer, SIC58's choice after Dettwiler said noMoto3: Meet Leo Rammerstorfer, SIC58's choice after Dettwiler said no
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

sic58-simoncelli-moto3
Road Racing

It won't happen. Or rather, not now": Simoncelli catches everyone by surprise with an alternative presentation for SIC58

27 January 2026
Beach e Fong su Yamaha nel motoAmerica Superbike
Road Racing

MotoAmerica Superbike: JD Beach and Bobby Fong together on the Yamaha Attack Performance team

26 January 2026

More news

Enea Bastianini Maverick Vinales KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Vinales plays the Lorenzo card, Bastianini warns: "Too much can be counterproductive"

MotoGP
Aprilia Martin Savadori Bezzecchi MotoGP 2026

MotoGP: Aprilia officially confirms no Sepang test for Jorge Martin

MotoGP
Ducati GP26

Ducati GP26: a new holeshot device to beat Aprilia

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

Petrucci and Oliveira ready for the new challenge: BMW wants the third World Superbike title

Superbike

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta

MotoGP, first move in the rider market: Pedro Acosta to leave KTM

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi con Di Giannantonio e Morbidelli

VR46 puts pressure on Ducati: two 'top' names for 2027

MotoGP
Gran Premio MotoGP

MotoGP 2026 betting odds: 'Bez' chases Marquez, Bagnaia becomes an outsider

MotoGP
Calendario Test MotoGP 2026

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3: complete 2026 testing calendar unveiled

MotoGP
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

SBK test, more rain: the BMW team leaves Portimao and heads to Valencia

Superbike

Loading