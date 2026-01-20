Momoven Racing: The New Era of RW Racing (Moto2) and MIR Racing (MotoJunior)

From the collaboration between MIR Racing and RW Racing, here is the new team ready for a 2026 spanning both the World Championship and MotoJunior.

Finetwork XTI Mir Racing, a JuniorGP team (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP, a Ayumu Sasaki and Zonta van den Goorbergh for the World Championship, under the name Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team, as well as the KTM bikes of the confirmed Leonardo Zanni and newcomer Guillem Planques, entered under the renamed Momoven Racing Team in the Moto3 class of the FIM MotoJunior. A new entity is born for this racing season. At the end of 2025 came the official announcement of the partnership between, a JuniorGP team ( now MotoJunior ) and, a Moto2 World Championship team. Now there’s also confirmation of a new main sponsor, bringing a new name for both teams and a brand-new livery for the bikes, now in a bright orange. These will be the colors of the KALEX machines ofandfor the World Championship, under the name, as well as the KTM bikes of the confirmedand newcomer, entered under the renamedin the Moto3 class of the FIM MotoJunior.

From MIR Racing, the RW Racing revolution

Johan Stigefelt: a former rider, team manager of Petronas in MotoGP from 2014 to 2021, and later holding managerial roles with the VR46 team. Heading the revamped squad is now the new team principal Javi Martinez, founder and co-owner of MIR Racing Team, a structure established in 2020 and a protagonist in the championship now renamed FIM MotoJunior. The radical change has in fact taken place at the top of the team competing in the Moto2 World Championship—let’s summarize the situation. Roelof Waninge, after 14 years, has transferred ownership of RW Racing GP to his children, and Jarno Janssen has left his role as team manager. Thus arrived the team’s new consultant,: a former rider, team manager of Petronas in MotoGP from 2014 to 2021, and later holding managerial roles with the VR46 team. Heading the revamped squad is now the new team principal, founder and co-owner of MIR Racing Team, a structure established in 2020 and a protagonist in the championship now renamed FIM MotoJunior.

The new sponsor

The arrival of Momoven is no coincidence; behind it is the same Spanish entrepreneur as in the past. He is co-founder of the eyewear brand Hawkers and part of the telecom company Finetwork—both of which previously became title sponsors of MIR Racing and of the European Talent Cup, now the Moto4 European Cup. Momoven is a Spanish start-up pioneering peer-to-peer motorcycle rentals, in which Martinez is an investor and executive advisor. With the direct link established between MIR Racing Team and RW Racing GP, here is the officially presented outcome. Sponsors and colors change, not the goals: to be front-runners in every championship they enter.