Davide Tardozzi, point-blank: 'No negotiations with Bagnaia'

After the official presentation in Madonna di Campiglio, Ducati is ready to hit the track for the MotoGP test in Sepang. There’s pressure on Pecco Bagnaia, coming off a disappointing 2025 season. Claudio Domenicali and the Borgo Panigale leadership have been clear: the priority is to renew the contract with Marc Marquez, the reigning champion. The Piedmont native’s future is still to be decided.

Marquez’s signature comes first

Signing Marc is definitely the priority, just as it was with Pecco when he became world champion in 2022." This doesn't mean Domenicali confirmed what was an open secret: all efforts are currently focused on Marquez's signature. This doesn't mean Ducati has already shut the door on Bagnaia, but the two-time MotoGP champion will need to provide a firm and swift response. The Emilian team wants a dream team capable of preserving its dominance for as long as possible.

Face-to-face with Pecco

Davide Tardozzi will play a key role in the paddock in 2026 as well, despite some rumors that circulated during the winter break. On the Pecco Bagnaia issue he’s trying not to create tensions, even though they’re part of daily life. "We spoke a lot with Pecco because we analyzed the 2025 situation in detail. But the first thing we said after the end of the season was that he should spend time with his wife, rest, and not think about the past season for a few weeks."

He's a smart guy; many things became clear to him, such as the many situations in which Ducati pushed in a direction and he didn't understand it. Our strong relationship with each other helped a lot to understand what went wrong and what was right. We look forward to the future with anticipation," Tardozzi told Speedweek.com. Ducati's team manager and the crew analyzed the last MotoGP season together with the rider.

Bagnaia in doubt

The evolution of the Desmosedici GP isn’t moving toward one rider over another. "In the end, it’s the rider who decides whether he wants a new part or not. A factory rider has the opportunity to tailor his bike to his riding style." No one should say the Red machine is evolving based on Marc Marquez’s input… The playing field is level; it’s talent that makes the difference.