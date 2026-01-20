New international adventure for Roberto Tamburini. The rider from Rimini will take part in the first race of the Australian Supersport 600 Championship, which will take place on the Superbike World Championship weekend. He will compete on the Yamaha YZF-R6 of the Addicted to Track team.

In the past he achieved great satisfaction on an R6, also competing in the Supersport World Championship with the colors of Bike Service Rimini. Different times—a now distant past when “Tambu” was a promising youngster, while now he’s a globetrotting rider who has raced practically everywhere. He has even raced in Brazil and Romania, and now it’s Australia’s turn.

"I've always been drawn to foreign championships," says Roberto Tamburini to Corsedimoto. "I've always tried to take an interest and understand what opportunities there were internationally. Not by chance, I had an experience in MotoAmerica, I raced some events in the IDM, and I've always hoped to race abroad. Recently, the chance came up to do a wild card in the ASB, the Australian championship, and I jumped at it. There was the opportunity to race at Phillip Island and do a test beforehand, so it was really the best."

Roberto Tamburini has fond memories of Phillip Island, with a fifth place on the Puccetti team’s Kawasaki in his last season in the Supersport World Championship.

“I like the track and I know it, but I haven’t raced there since 2014. I’m very curious and motivated to take part in the Australian championship race. What’s more, it will be on the same weekend as the Superbike World Championship, so in a fantastic setting and very stimulating for me.”