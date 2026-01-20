SBK Jerez Test 2026, everyone against Bulega: Iannone out, Rea in, and Bastianini appears

Superbike back in action for the first time in 2026, two intense working days at Jerez: here are the teams and riders on track.

The winter break is over, and the WorldSBK riders are ready to get back on track and prepare for the 2026 season. The first test of the year is scheduled at Jerez de la Frontera on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 January. There are several talking points. Starting with the weather, as forecasts suggest possible rain and there’s a risk that teams’ plans could be spoiled.

Superbike, Jerez Test: Ducati with the new Panigale V4 R

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati team will line up with Nicolò Bulega and new signing Iker Lecuona, tasked with major development work on the new Panigale V4 R. Both have already tried it in 2025, but these pre-season 2026 tests at Jerez, Portimao and Phillip Island will be crucial to define a direction to carry through the year. Bulega is in his third year in SBK with the same team and is the favorite for the 2026 title, though he knows he must stay grounded and that nothing will be handed to him.

Other Ducati SBKs on track will be those of Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella (Barni Spark), Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS), Lorenzo Baldassarri (Go Eleven), Alberto Surra (Motocorsa) and Tarran Mackenzie (MGM). Andrea Iannone will not be present with his Cainam team. There are major doubts about the Abruzzese rider’s participation in the 2026 World Championship. It cannot be ruled out that he may join the rest of the grid after the first round in Australia, starting from Portimao (March 27–29), but nothing is defined yet.

SBK, Petrucci and Oliveira charging with BMW

Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira, two high-caliber riders who will need to adapt quickly to the M 1000 RR. They already rode it in November and will now look to continue their adaptation process, improving feel and speed. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team has won the last two riders’ titles thanks to a phenomenal Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has decided to test himself in MotoGP for 2026–2027. Joining the garage areand Miguel Oliveira, two high-caliber riders who will need to adapt quickly to the M 1000 RR. They already rode it in November and will now look to continue their adaptation process, improving feel and speed.

Alongside them will be Michael van der Mark, whom BMW did not confirm in the factory Superbike team but chose to retain as a tester. The Dutch rider knows the M 1000 RR well, and his work could be valuable for newcomers Petrucci and Oliveira.

Yamaha all-in on Locatelli: will Vierge and Manzi surprise?

After closing a disappointing two-year stint with Jonathan Rea, the Pata Maxus Yamaha team welcomes Xavi Vierge as Andrea Locatelli’s new teammate. The Spaniard made a strong impression in his first kilometers on the R1, and it will be interesting to see how the upcoming tests go. Loka will certainly be the benchmark, as he has been on the same team and bike since 2021, but the former Honda rider will try to match his level.

Keep a close eye on Stefano Manzi, the 2025 Supersport world champion and new rider for the GYTR GRT Yamaha team. The Italian partners Remy Gardner and wants to impress as a rookie. At the Jerez test, only the Motoxracing team’s R1s will be absent; Bahattin Sofuoglu and Mattia Rato will not ride.

Bimota aiming to grow in the 2026 Superbike World Championship

The KB998 Rimini made its debut last year and the verdicts can only be positive, given that Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani finished in the top 10 of the final standings with a brand-new bike. The goal for 2026 is to do even better, and the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team will try to make the most of these pre-season tests to be competitive from the very first round at Phillip Island. Test rider Xavi Fores is also present at Jerez.

Honda without Chantra, Rea present. Kawasaki only with Gerloff

Honda is also aiming for major growth in a year where it fields a new rider pairing. Somkiat Chantra will be absent due to injury, while Jake Dixon will be in regular action at Jerez. His won’t be the only CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP on track, as Jonathan Rea and Tetsuta Nagashima, HRC tester, will also be present.

There will be only one Kawasaki ZX-10RR Ninja on track, that of Garrett Gerloff. Once again this year, the team led by Manuel Puccetti fields a single rider, although there is a stated goal to double up in 2027. In 2026 the Akashi manufacturer brings a new bike to the track, and it will be interesting to see whether it represents a significant step forward.

SBK Jerez Test: the list of riders and teams present

Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, Xavi Fores: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team (Bimota)

Danilo Petrucci, Miguel Oliveira, Michael van der Mark: BMW Motorrad (BMW)

Iker Lecuona, Nicolò Bulega: Aruba.it Racing Ducati (Ducati)

Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella: Barni Spark Racing Team (Ducati)



Sam Lowes: Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Ducati)

Tarran Mackenzie: MGM Racing Team (Ducati)

Alberto Surra: Motocorsa Racing (Ducati)

Lorenzo Baldassarri: Go Eleven (Ducati)

Jake Dixon, Tetsuta Nagashima, Jonathan Rea: Honda HRC (Honda)

Garrett Gerloff: Kawasaki WorldSBK (Kawasaki)

Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge: Pata Maxus Yamaha (Yamaha)

Remy Gardner, Stefano Manzi: GYTR GRT Yamaha (Yamaha)

Supersport: the list of riders and teams in Andalusia

Philipp Oettl: Feel Racing (Ducati)

Jeremy Alcoba, Dominique Aegerter: Kawasaki WorldSSP (Kawasaki)

Matteo Ferrari, Borja Jimenez: WRP Racing (Ducati)

Xavi Cardelus: Cerba Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)

Also to note in Andalusia is the presence of Enea Bastianini, rider for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team: he will be riding a Ducati Panigale V4 S. The rider from Rimini is preparing for a 2026 season in which he aims to significantly improve his performances and results compared to a 2025 that left a bitter taste.