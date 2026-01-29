Continuity and growth: KLINT Racing steps up across WorldWCR, MotoJunior and Moto2

Triple commitment for the Italian-Swiss team, which officially opened its 2026 season with the presentation in Milan.

KLINT Racing Team continues to compete on multiple fronts: the WorldWCR line-up changes halfway, the MotoE is no longer part of the program, but thecontinues to compete on multiple fronts: the WorldWCR line-up changes halfway, the JuniorGP/MotoJunior project returns, and the World Championship challenge is fully confirmed. Once again, 55 Milano was the stage to officially unveil the liveries of the bikes set to tackle a packed 2026 season, with renewed ambitions and a strong desire to grow.

WorldWCR 2026

Looking at the Women’s World Championship, our own Roberta Ponziani is confirmed, while on the other side of the box, after the 2025 title with Maria Herrera, the Spanish rookie Paola Ramos arrives, an interesting rider who impressed last year as a wild card. “There’s very little time left before the season starts, and I’m also happy to have met my new teammate. I can’t wait to get started!” commented Ponziani. The debutant Ramos is no less fired up: “One of my dreams comes true today and I will give everything to do well, stay up front, and try to gift the team another world title. Thanks to everyone for the support—2026 starts today!”

The Moto2 project

Stefano Nepa, a former Moto3 World Championship competitor called up for a brand-new challenge in the Alex Escrig and Jorge Navarro, two pillars from which to continue building a still very, very young project like Forward: the 2026 bikes introduce important technical updates, particularly to the chassis and suspension, developed with the aim of further improving performance, feel, and competitiveness over the course of the season. Now to the big news: a return to MotoJunior. The sole rider entered will be, a former Moto3 World Championship competitor called up for a brand-new challenge in the Moto2 European Championship (our interview will follow). He’s not only determined to perform well on track, but also a “strategic piece” within the Moto2-oriented development path: Nepa will be part of a technical project focused on growth, work continuity, and integration with the World Championship structure. The team restarts with a double confirmation, namelyand, two pillars from which to continue building a still very, very young project like Forward: the 2026 bikes introduce important technical updates, particularly to the chassis and suspension, developed with the aim of further improving performance, feel, and competitiveness over the course of the season.

Energy and eagerness to start

“For me, the most beautiful bike Forward has presented in recent years since I joined the team,” said Alex Escrig. The focus is now on a hard-working 2026 season, with the goal of making it decisively positive. “We will work hard to make it so. We’re getting right back to it, following the same direction with which we closed 2025, aiming to achieve the results we deserve. We’ll give our all to reach all our targets.” “The team has done an amazing job with the new bike,” added Jorge Navarro. “Even the colors are another upgrade—the bike is gorgeous and we’re all fired up and can’t wait to get going. In a few days we’ll start testing, and then we’ll be ready for the first race in Thailand. See you on track!”

Long-term commitment

“The 2026 season represents an important step for us in terms of continuity and development,” emphasized Martina Cuzari. “We have worked a lot on the team structure and on the technical evolution of the bikes, with the goal of being increasingly competitive in all the championships in which we compete. The confirmation of the riders in Moto2 and the growth of our JuniorGP and WorldWCR projects demonstrate a clear, long-term vision.” emphasized Martina Cuzari.

“A great team effort with the fundamental support of our partners, who continue to believe in the project and grow alongside us season after season,” added Giovanni Cuzari. “Behind every bike that takes to the track is the daily work of the staff in the office, in addition to the effort in the garage and at the circuit: a constant commitment, often away from the spotlight, but crucial for the team’s development and solidity. It’s thanks to this structure and these people that we can continue to invest, improve, and look to the future with ambition.”