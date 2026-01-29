MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

The Other Ducati Superbike on Track and Aiming to Conquer the 2026 National Championships

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 29 January 2026 at 03:29
Cameron Beaubier
In Portimão during the World Superbike private tests, there’s been little running—virtually none. The track, booked by Feel Racing for Wednesday the 28th and Thursday the 29th of January, offered very limited action amid rain, wind, storms, and everything in between. Given the current world championship regulations, teams think twice—three, even four times—before heading out, so as not to waste one (or half) of the allotted test days permitted by the rules. It’s a different story for national championship teams, which provided a few standout previews in the Algarve.

ON TRACK: THE DUCATI MOTOAMERICA AND BSB TEAMS

Alongside the World Superbike and Supersport squads, several Superbike outfits from around the globe directly linked to Ducati Corse were in attendance. Two in particular: from MotoAmerica, the Warhorse HSBK Racing team, and from BSB, the much-anticipated Advocates Racing.

BEAUBIER’S FIRST OUTING WITH THE PANIGALE V4 R

For both teams, it was the first opportunity to test the new Panigale V4 R, starting with Cameron Beaubier, who left Tytler Cycle Racing BMW to join Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati. The multi-time AMA/MotoAmerica Superbike Champion turned a few laps and aims to bring Ducati back to glory in the U.S. series after Josh Herrin’s 2024 title.

FIRST OUTING FOR ADVOCATES RACING

Also present was Advocates Racing, which will field 2023 BSB Champion Tommy Bridewell. In the British series, Ducati will be well equipped to reclaim a title that has been missing since TB46’s 2023 triumph. Beyond Advocates, PBM has confirmed Scott Redding, while Nitrous Racing (formerly OMG) will run reigning Champion Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin. Top-tier riders and organizations to win again in the UK—extending this to all national series—considering that in 2025, among the Superbike championships, the Borgo Panigale factory has won “only” in IDM (with Lukas Tulovic) and ARRC (with Hafizh Syahrin).

