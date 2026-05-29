Marc Marquez intimidates his rivals: "He's not here to score points

Marc Marquez is back on track less than three weeks after double surgery on his shoulder and foot. The MotoGP paddock has already turned the spotlight on the Ducati champion, awaiting news on his condition and how far he’ll be able to push. In any case, his name continues to command the utmost respect and he’s still listed among the title favorites, despite an already sizable gap in the riders’ standings.

Marc remains among the favorites

In Barcelona, despite his absence, rivals had already warned that Marc Marquez remained a contender for the World Championship. The gap between the Cervera phenomenon and leader Marco Bezzecchi has grown to 85 points, but everyone thinks he’ll be in the fight for the 2026 MotoGP title. “Both will be in the fight until the end,” said Jorge Martin when asked who he considered more dangerous between “Bez” and the elder Marquez brother.

“If Marc is back, it means he’ll be competitive here. He’s very smart and you can never rule out the reigning champion,” admitted Bezzecchi. “I agree with Marco. If he’s back, it’s because he believes he can compete. I spoke to him and he looked good. He’s fast here, for sure. It’s hard to believe he’s here just to pick up a few points,” said teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

A “necessary” rival

It’s great to have everyone here. You can’t rule him out. We’ve already seen Pecco’s comeback in 2022. He’ll be fast,” referring to the championship the Piedmontese rider won against Fabio Quartararo, clawing back a 90-point deficit. Fabio Di Giannantonio recalls what happened with Bagnaia in 2022. “,” referring to the championship the Piedmontese rider won against Fabio Quartararo, clawing back a 90-point deficit.

Pedro Acosta doesn’t consider himself a title contender, but he’s certain that #93 will be among the favorites. “They talked about it as if he were just taking out a screw. I’m happy he’s here; the championship needs him, we all need the reigning champion. For those fighting for the title, I imagine you never want to win it without Marc.”

MotoGP fans are wondering whether, once again, Marc Marquez may have rushed his return, risking his health. This time, the Catalan rider seems sure of his decision. “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t confident I could get through the weekend. We thought it through; it’s the right time to come back,” said the Ducati superstar. “The shoulder surgery went well, but it involved both tissue and muscles, and that takes time. I’ll definitely start with less intensity at Mugello and work step by step.”