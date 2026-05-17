Tragedy at the Coppa Italia Velocità: Dimitri Tempesti dies at Vallelunga

The 2026 Coppa Italia Velocità opens with a fatal event: Dimitri Tempesti dies following an accident that occurred during qualifying for the RR Cup Trophy.

Mourning at the Piero Taruffi Circuit in Vallelunga, the venue this weekend for the season opener of the Coppa Italia Velocità. Dimitri Tempesti, competing on an LBT Squadra Corse BMW M 1000 RR, lost his life after a devastating highside during Qualifying 2 of the RR Cup class, an integral part of the Trofeo Italiano Amatori.

ACCIDENT AT VALLELUNGA

The accident occurred in the late afternoon of Saturday, May 16, at the end of the second qualifying session for the RR Cup Trophy, held after a turbulent day affected by unstable weather. Dimitri Tempesti, last season’s over-50 class winner, was involved in a fatal crash exiting the Roma corner. The session was immediately suspended with the red flag.

TRAGEDY IN THE COPPA ITALIA

Despite the prompt intervention of the medical staff, Dimitri Tempesti passed away due to the injuries sustained in the impact. The FMI (Italian Motorcycling Federation) issued a press release, standing with the family of the 59-year-old Florentine rider in this moment of grief. News that has left the entire Coppa Italia Velocità paddock speechless. At the time of writing, there are no changes to Sunday’s race schedule.

The Corsedimoto .com editorial team joins in mourning, offering heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew Dimitri.

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Photo Courtesy: Salvatore Annarumma