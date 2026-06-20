Red-hot market: Trackhouse shuts the door on Luca Marini

The agreement between Liberty Media and the MSMA has finally been made official, Dorna’s deals with the manufacturers have been renewed and adapted to MotoGP’s new reality. Now begins the waltz of official market announcements and, despite the expected bombshells, there will be no shortage of twists.

Sound the trumpets of the rider market

On Friday in Brno, representatives of the five manufacturers, together with Carlos Ezpeleta, made the agreement public after months of lengthy negotiations. The MotoGP rider market has been temporarily put on hold, like never before. In recent years, at this point in the season, the starting grid for the following year had already been outlined. In reality, teams and riders have already signed contracts for the future, but there will still be some surprise moves.

In recent weeks, several rumors have emerged. Joan Mir has already confirmed that he will not remain with Honda in 2027, while Alex Rins has stated that Yamaha is not counting on him. The factory teams have already chosen their lineups. Aprilia will field Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, Ducati will start with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, KTM with Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio. Yamaha has chosen to bet on Martin and Ai Ogura, with Fabio Quartararo opting for Honda, alongside him David Alonso (or Diogo Moreira).

Few seats (still) available

The last runoffs are taking place in the satellite teams. One of the latest developments is the confirmation of Raul Fernandez at Trackhouse, especially in light of his recent good results. His participation in Monday’s Pirelli test is further confirmation of this. And all signs point to Enea Bastianini as his teammate. The biggest chaos is breaking out at KTM Tech3, where they might decide to keep Maverick Viñales. But this is where Luca Marini also comes into play, while on the other side of the box they’ll have to choose between Senna Angius and Manu Gonzalez.

The situation at VR46 is equally complicated. They have long unofficially confirmed Fermin Aldeguer, while for the other bike the names on the shortlist are Bulega and Marini. The difficult final decision will fall to Valentino Rossi, while Morbidelli should head to WorldSBK. With the departures of Aldeguer and Alex Marquez, the Gresini Racing team is ready to confirm Joan Mir and Dani Holgado.

At Prima Pramac, Toprak Razgatlioglu is confirmed, while Jack Miller will leave MotoGP. Once again, a rookie is being mentioned: Izan Guevara could take the seat left vacant by the Australian. In the game of seats, Alex Rins’s name does not come up in any rumors. The Spaniard is the first big name who will have to leave MotoGP at the end of the championship, as we await the other notable names who will not be on the 2027 World Championship grid.