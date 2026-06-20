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Alex Marquez grits his teeth: "No one here is a hero"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 08:55
Alex Marquez
After the terrible crash at Montmelò, Alex Marquez returned to the track after a month. His physical condition is not the best, but getting back to MotoGP is the best training right now. Even if he’s not sure he’ll continue, he finished Friday of the Czech Republic GP in 15th place. From today, he needs to grit his teeth and try to reach the finish line without complications.

Back on track 33 days later

On the first day at Brno, the Gresini rider completed 33 laps, 13 in the morning and 20 in the afternoon, ending up 0.821 seconds off the leader. Mentally he’s focused, but physically the pain sets in at the end of Friday. The fracture of the right collarbone and the C7 vertebra are proving more troublesome than expected. "I wore a collar for two weeks... Well, my neck... today, after hitting 350 km/h, when I have to brake, I lack strength. The whole shoulder is quite irritated because of the collarbone surgery... So, I have to go step by step and gradually figure things out."
Alex Marquez in Brno

Step-by-step return

In recent days there have been improvements for the MotoGP vice-champion, hence the decision to try getting back on his Ducati Desmosedici. After all, with Marc Marquez close by, he has learned how to manage a comeback after an injury. The danger of further crashes and injuries must be avoided. "We have to assess everything carefully, session by session, and if we see it doesn’t make sense, we’ll stop... I have to listen to my body... no one here is a hero. If we have to stop, we’ll stop."
The images of the terrible crash in Catalunya went around the world. Alex Marquez reproaches some media outlets that published his photo while he was lying on the ground unconscious. "It could have been avoided. I think we should respect riders a bit more and not just go for clickbait. I don’t think those are images to exploit, but oh well. Everyone knows what they have to do in their field, no doubt, but certain things leave a mark, like that one."

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Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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