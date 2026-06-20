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MotoGP Qualifying: Ogura on a stunning Brno pole, Bezzecchi 4th

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 12:00
Ai Ogura MotoGP Brno
Applause-worthy performance by the Japanese rider, who set a record time at Brno: Diggia is the best Ducati rider, Moreira on Honda surprises.
The MotoGP Qualifying for the Czech Republic Grand Prix ends with pole position taken by Ai Ogura in 1'51"139, a new record time at Brno. Already in Friday practice, the Japanese rider of the SuperFile Trackhouse team had shown he was in particularly strong form, and today he confirmed it. He must absolutely be considered for the Sprint and Race win.
The last Japanese rider on pole position in MotoGP was Takaaki Nakagami at the 2020 Teruel GP. The then Honda LCR rider crashed on the first lap of the race; Ogura has very different plans for his weekend.

MotoGP Brno: what happened in Q1

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli were the two riders who managed to progress from Q1 to Q2. Both set their best time in the first time attack of the session and then didn’t need to improve it; no one was able to trouble them.
The returning Alex Marquez will start from the fourteenth slot, between Maverick Vinales’ KTM Tech3 and Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. On the sixth row, the Italians Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini. The latter got angry at the end with Toprak Razgatlioglu, accused of hindering him and subsequently placed under investigation.
Q1 timesheet MotoGP Qualifying at Brno
MotoGP Brno, Q1 results: times and standings

Czech Republic GP 2026 Qualifying: Q2 results and starting grid

Alongside Ogura’s Aprilia on the front row will be the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pecco Bagnaia. The second row will be led by Marco Bezzecchi, with Marc Marquez next to him and the Honda LCR of the very impressive rookie Diogo Moreira.
Considering he was close to undergoing surgery for appendicitis, Raul Fernandez’s seventh time is not bad at all. Pedro Acosta is certainly a bit disappointed, as he had hoped to do better than eighth in Q2 of MotoGP Qualifying at Brno. Morbidelli is also on the third row. The fourth will be headed by Martin, who couldn’t put together an effective lap. He will line up alongside Fermin Aldeguer and Joan Mir.
Q2 timesheet MotoGP Brno Qualifying
MotoGP Brno, Q2 results: times and standings
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Ai Ogura

byMatteo Bellan

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