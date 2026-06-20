Tech3 2027 mystery: no to two rookies, Manuel Gonzalez dreams of promotion

The Tech3 mystery for the 2027 MotoGP season remains. However, there won’t be two rookies in the garage, and one possibility is Manuel Gonzalez

The rider market for MotoGP 2027 is clearly the hot topic even during this GP at Brno. Even more so after the signing of the much-debated Concorde Agreement, which should greenlight announcements... Or maybe not? “No rush” is Gunther Steiner’s motto, the new owner of Tech3 Racing this year after the departure of longtime founder Hervé Poncharal. We’ve heard Vinales’ words and plenty of rumors, which for now remain unconfirmed. Keep an eye on Manuel Gonzalez, who truly deserves a MotoGP reward given what he has done and is doing in Moto2: results even more impressive if we remember he was a champion in production-derived series!

Tech3 doesn’t want to repeat a mistake

“It’s not easy to get back in shape after all his injuries,” Gunther Steiner told motogp.com during FP2, referring to Maverick Vinales. Missing direct Q2 is a pity, but the Tech3 boss sees some improvement. Clearly, the topic has to turn to the MotoGP rider market, given that Vinales has not hidden his bitterness over KTM’s choices after previous promises. Even if nothing is official yet, is the Spaniard still in the mix? It seems Tech3’s ideal choice for 2027 is an experienced rider and a rookie. Gunther Steiner agrees with this line of thinking. “With all the changes happening, having two rookies would be a mistake. You need a reference point and a newcomer, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he stated.

The “Gonzalez question”

Two of the rookies making headlines lately are Australian Senna Agius and Manuel Gonzalez, the Moto2 points leader who has long been voicing his frustration over a MotoGP deal that hasn’t arrived. Why is that? “I don’t know, really,” admitted Steiner, who then emphasized the search for a rider who is “part of a team” and also the intention to better understand the whole situation, again stressing that “there’s no rush.” No clear names on the table, no confirmations or denials, but all this also gives pause for thought. With the situation at Tech3 still to be fully assessed, could Manuel Gonzalez therefore prove to be a good choice, finally landing that long-desired MotoGP seat he has deserved for a while?