Teenagers Reported Over a Moped: Why It's a Beautiful Story

The moped is once again becoming the aspiration and dream of Italian teenagers, a bit like it was for so many generations before this one. The news about the three kids reported for setting up a stand to buy a Ciao is grotesque, but for us enthusiasts it warms the heart.

You probably already know the story—national media covered it extensively. We’re in Pradamano, a small town of 3,500 people in the province of Udine. Three very young boys set up a little street stand to scrape together some money by offering passersby lemonade, cream-filled doughnuts, and assorted sweets. All hell broke loose: a passerby reported them and the local authorities, incredibly, stepped in, citing the lack of the necessary permits for serving food—the famed HACCP certifications. These are the rules that govern the oversight of the entire chain of public food and beverage service, operators included.

A laughable complaint

The harsh penalty sparked a nationwide wave of indignation, because of course every rule only makes sense when contextualized, and this clearly wasn’t such a case. Otherwise, we’d have to report mothers who bake birthday cakes at home for their kids’ friends, elementary school parties with treats brought by families, and a thousand other moments of happy socializing. But let’s move on. There’s another aspect that intrigues us.

Teenagers are dreaming of mopeds again

Industry insiders in our motorcycle world have been saying it for years: the core of the market is the over-40s, because mopeds are no longer in teenagers’ dreams the way they used to be. “They only think about their phones,” is the common refrain. Instead, these kids rolled up their sleeves to buy a moped. And not a modern scooter, but a Ciao. We’re talking about an icon for us boomers: it went into production in 1967 and, for generations of boys and girls, was an object of desire and a symbol of freedom. Riding those little machines, millions of teenagers officially entered the world of “grown-ups.” First loves, first trips without parents, independence: the Ciao isn’t just a moped; it’s history and culture. Piaggio hasn’t produced it since 2006, well before the three protagonists of this story were born. Yet they’re dreaming of bringing it back to life today, in 2026—something wonderfully astonishing.

Other beautiful lessons

Those who were teenagers in the last century, enjoying their youth on a Ciao or a Vespa, will also love another detail. These three kids didn’t ask their parents for their dream; they wanted to earn it themselves, a bit like many of us did. “Here in Friuli there are about seventy for sale; they cost from €500 to €3,000,” the oldest (14 years old) told Messaggero Veneto. It’s also great that they turned down offers pouring in from all over Italy: many would like to gift them a Ciao now, but the kids want to earn it on their own.

But a gift could be made....

In Pontedera there is the Piaggio Museum, which houses a fantastic collection of Ciao models from every series, including special editions. The exhibition also lets you savor the era, the society, and the identity of those who, for over forty years, dreamed of and rode this moped. Not far away is also the headquarters of the “Ciao Club Pontedera Città dei Motori,” founded by a group of enthusiasts who regularly organize rallies and meetings for fans and collectors. Inviting these three boys to Pontedera, where the dream of the Ciao was born and produced, would be a lovely embrace between the past and the aspirations of today’s kids. Dear executives of the Piaggio Group, isn’t that a great idea? But you provide the lemonade!

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Opening photo: Ciao Club Pontedera Città dei Motori

Inside photo: Messaggero Veneto