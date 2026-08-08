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Jorge Martin refutes the conspiracy theorists: here's what Aprilia did at Silverstone

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 08 August 2026 at 08:45
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Silverstone
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Steps forward for Martinator with the RS-GP26 at Silverstone, there’s something helping him ride the way he likes: will he return to winning?
Jorge Martin is the leader of the MotoGP World Championship standings and wants to stay there after this weekend in Great Britain. His Friday practice ended with the fourth fastest time in the pre-qualifying, half a second behind his teammate Marco Bezzecchi. The gap is striking, but the Spaniard definitely needs to be watched at Silverstone. His only victories in 2026 came at Le Mans, where he did the sprint-race double, so he’s very eager to get back on the top step of the podium. At the same time, he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on himself; the championship is long, and in the title chase it’s also important not to make mistakes.

MotoGP Silverstone, Practice: Jorge Martin’s assessment

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, the two-time world champion gave a positive assessment of his Friday: "I’m happy, we did an excellent job. Today was an important day, we tried some parts that will definitely help me close the gap a bit to the other Aprilias. I’ll carry them forward throughout the weekend and hopefully for the rest of the season. One of the best Fridays of the year, even though we still need to work on many details to optimize the riding a bit. Last year I wasn’t at this Grand Prix, so I feel that electronically we’re a bit behind."
Aprilia has brought updates that Martin likes and that help him ride the RS-GP26 more effectively. This also answers those who thought that, since he will leave in 2027 (to Yamaha), the Noale team would favor Bezzecchi and support the Spaniard less. The usual social media conspiracy theories that almost always get debunked by reality.

Steps forward with the Aprilia RS-GP26

Having technical novelties is something that’s helping him, and at Silverstone he feels as strong as he did up to Barcelona: "It’s only Friday - explains Aprilia’s number 89 - but I feel more comfortable with the bike. I’ve found a bit of front-end feeling, I made the mental click I’d been missing since Barcelona. I’m back on the bike with which I was fast, and I felt good right away. Marco’s lap was incredible, but I think I’m closer than in the last few races."
The Noale team is 100% committed to putting him in the best position to win, but Martin knows he also has to do his part by progressing in his riding: "The bike is the same as the other Aprilia riders’, I’m the one who has to change something in my riding style. I enter the corners too fast, then I suffer more with the front than they do. I know I have the potential; it’s a matter of time."

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Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

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