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Alex Rins calls Ducati: "I have to make a decision

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 28 August 2026 at 10:59
Alex Rins
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Alex Rins still doesn’t know where he’ll be racing in 2027, but he has a pretty clear idea of which bike he’d like if he were to move from MotoGP to WorldSBK. The Spanish rider acknowledges he has several options on the table and admits he favors a Ducati Panigale. But the future is still to be written...

Superbike option for Alex Rins

The 2026 season will be his last in the premier class after 15 years in the World Championship (10 in MotoGP). He doesn’t yet know exactly what his future holds, but for days his name has been linked to WorldSBK with the GoEleven team, which competes in production-derived bikes with Ducati. As of today he hasn’t signed any deal; there are several options on the table, and the coming days will be decisive. The 30-year-old Catalan has also confirmed he’s considering alternatives outside of WorldSBK as well...
For Rins, the key is finding a project that reignites his passion for racing. After a long MotoGP career, the Spaniard doesn’t seem willing to accept the first offer that comes along. He wants to take the right step and rediscover excitement even before a good financial proposal. "I need to find something that motivates me," said the Yamaha rider on the eve of the MotoGP weekend at Aragon.
Alex Rins

Dreaming of a Ducati

The Superbike World Championship is certainly the priority path—provided he has a competitive bike. And he knows exactly which one to target: "Naturally, we are considering a Ducati in Superbike," he admitted bluntly. What is certain is that his MotoGP career will conclude at the end of this season. Alex Rins will contest his final race in Valencia, with many events in his memory book and a third place overall in the 2020 season. "Looking back at my career here in MotoGP, I have to be really proud of what I’ve achieved. It’s true I didn’t win the world title. I came close in Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP."
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Alex Rins

byLuigi Ciamburro

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