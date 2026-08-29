MotoGP Aragon: What did Bezzecchi do? Record-breaking pole; Aprilia puts pressure on Marquez

After the crucial FP2 session, especially for working on the sprint race and the full Grand Prix, the much-anticipated MotoGP Qualifying unfolded at Aragon. Pole position went to Marco Bezzecchi , who set a record time of 1'44"962.

The Aprilia rider pipped Marc Marquez by 89 thousandths. He was the only one to dip under 1'45", and he did it twice. A strong message to the Ducati champion, who gave everything to take P1 but had to settle for second, though he remains the favorite to win both the sprint and the race. Also on the front row is the Desmosedici of Alex Marquez from the BK8 Gresini team.

MotoGP Aragon Qualifying: how Q1 went

Francesco Bagnaia and Diogo Moreira are the two riders who, starting from Q1, managed to secure the two available spots for Q2. The Ducati rider was able to capitalize on FP2 to make some progress and ride more effectively. Given how Friday went, making it through Q1 was anything but certain. And it wasn’t a given for the Brazilian rookie of the LCR Honda team either, who joined his teammate Johann Zarco in Q2 after also suffering a crash at Turn 2 at the end of the session. Disappointment for the factory Honda HRC riders: Joan Mir will start fifteenth, Luca Marini eighteenth.

The best Yamaha is Jack Miller’s from the Prima Pramac team: thirteenth on the grid for the Australian. Only sixteenth for Enea Bastianini with the Tech3 KTM. Second-to-last time for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is also struggling a lot at Aragon.

MotoGP Aragon 2026, Qualifying results: Q1 times and standings

Aragon GP, Q2 results: times, standings, and starting grid

Front row Bezzecchi–Marc Marquez–Alex Marquez; on the second row are the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin alongside the KTM of Pedro Acosta, who crashed between Turns 8 and 9 near the end of Q2 while improving his time.

Fabio Di Giannantonio leads the third row with the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 of the VR46 team, alongside Pecco Bagnaia and the returning Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda. The Frenchman was already worthy of applause on Friday , when he earned direct access to Q2, and he also performed well today in Qualifying. On the fourth row: Diogo Moreira, Fermin Aldeguer, and Franco Morbidelli.

MotoGP Aragon 2026, Qualifying results: Q2 times and standings