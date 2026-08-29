MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Zarco shows heart at Aragon: back after months out, best Honda and a direct Q2 entry

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 29 August 2026 at 08:26
zarco-motogp-aragon
Add as a preferred source on Google
"Nothing to lose": a spine-tingling restart already, Johann Zarco the best Honda rider on MotoGP Friday at Aragon!
Declared fit yesterday and confirmed today after FP1, followed by an incredible direct Q2 spot in Practice, best Honda rider on track and the only one in the top 10. Johann Zarco laid down his marker at the end of the first MotoGP day at Aragon, his first official outing since mid-May at Montmelo, when he suffered a serious injury in the start-line incident, with his leg getting crazily wedged in Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati. But that’s in the past now: the experienced LCR Honda rider followed his rehab without setbacks and is raring to make his mark again. Physically it already went better than expected, even if the final assessment will only come after the two races, a significant workload for a rider who’s been out for months.

Johann Zarco, heart over hurdle

"I really wanted to be here. During practice I saw that things were going well," Zarco told Canal+ at the end of the day. Physically he’s still behind, naturally, but he looked fast and gave everything to grab an important top 10, avoiding another qualifying session. "It’s always an advantage in terms of energy," he stressed. He hoped to catch a tow from another rider for a little extra help, but in the end it didn’t work out and he did it all on his own, securing the very last spot available for direct access to Q2.
"I had nothing to lose and I put in a good lap. It’s a great feeling, like saying ‘Daddy’s back.’ I really enjoyed it." Cramping is clearly still there, but the Frenchman doesn’t want to dwell too much on his physical condition. "We’ll see how my body reacts. I tried to get comfortable with the track without pushing too hard," he said, then shifting the discussion to his pace. "I could lap in 1:47, but in the Sprint everyone will push hard and we’ll do 1:46. I hope to have fun. It was a pleasure to get back on the bike."
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Aragon Practice: Bezzecchi stuns Ducati, heroic Zarco, Bagnaia disappointsMotoGP Aragon Practice: Bezzecchi stuns Ducati, heroic Zarco, Bagnaia disappoints
MotoGP Aragon FP1: Marquez vs Aprilia right away, surprises and crashesMotoGP Aragon FP1: Marquez vs Aprilia right away, surprises and crashes
Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Bezzecchi ad Aragon
MotoGP

Bezzecchi doesn’t look for excuses at Aragon: "I’m ashamed to talk about it

29 August 2026
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP, Enea Bastianini's frustration: his KTM is still detuned

29 August 2026
Adelaide-MotoGP-scandalo
MotoGP

Adelaide in chaos, protests against the new MotoGP Grand Prix: the reason is unbelievable

29 August 2026

More news

Bezzecchi ad Aragon

Bezzecchi doesn’t look for excuses at Aragon: "I’m ashamed to talk about it

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP

MotoGP, Enea Bastianini's frustration: his KTM is still detuned

MotoGP
Adelaide-MotoGP-scandalo

Adelaide in chaos, protests against the new MotoGP Grand Prix: the reason is unbelievable

MotoGP
Ingham family

Tribute to the Tourist Trophy: Daniel Ingham has completed the lap he never finished

Stories
Bezzecchi Marco MotoGP Aragon

MotoGP Aragon Practice: Bezzecchi stuns Ducati, heroic Zarco, Bagnaia disappoints

MotoGP

Popular articles

Bezzecchi Marco MotoGP Aragon

MotoGP Aragon Practice: Bezzecchi stuns Ducati, heroic Zarco, Bagnaia disappoints

MotoGP
ogura-motogp-operato

Ogura undergoes surgery, recovery timeline to be determined: how the Trackhouse Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Ducati Beats Aprilia at Aragon: Pecco Bagnaia’s Verdict

MotoGP
BMW Honda Bimota Superbike WorldSBK Test

Superbike: New Tests Before the Restart—BMW, Honda and Bimota Fire Up Their Engines

Superbike
Alex Rins

Alex Rins calls Ducati: "I have to make a decision

MotoGP

Loading