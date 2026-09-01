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Toilet Bike Neo: The Bizarre Environmental Manifesto That Made History

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 01 September 2026 at 19:00
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The story of the Toilet Bike Neo, a bizarre project created in 2011 in Japan for an environmental campaign.
We wonder if any of you remember this very unusual motorcycle, built in 2011 for an environmental campaign and left as a one-off piece now displayed in a museum. It’s the Toilet Bike Neo, a quirky three-wheeled vehicle with a toilet in place of the seat! The idea came from TOTO, a well-known Japanese sanitary ware company, which wanted to shine a spotlight on the Green Challenge campaign aimed at raising awareness about sustainability and green technologies, with the goal of cutting bathroom CO2 emissions by 50% by 2017 compared to 1990 levels. What better way than with a vehicle that definitely doesn’t go unnoticed? But be careful, its operation isn’t as extreme as you might think... Here’s the short story.
Toilet Bike Neo three-wheeler with toilet seat, created by TOTO in 2011 for an environmental campaign

Toilet Bike Neo, the legend and how it really works

In short, it’s a trike with a 250cc engine, which doesn’t run on gasoline but on 100% biogas. There was also a tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign, almost suggesting that the bike ran on the driver’s real-time “contributions” from the seat. It was certainly a winning move, as the “particular message” and the vehicle’s looks drew attention, but clearly that wasn’t the case: the biogas used came from recycling livestock manure and domestic wastewater, all specially processed and then loaded into the tanks. This unique motorcycle could travel nearly 300 kilometers on a full tank.
In the fall of 2011, the Toilet Bike Neo embarked on a road tour lasting about a month, covering more than 1,400 kilometers around Japan, starting from TOTO’s headquarters in Kitakyushu and ending in Tokyo. The goal was to draw public attention to sustainable development and green technologies—and with a vehicle like this, mission accomplished! But since it was conceived solely as an “ecological manifesto,” it was never put on sale. After the trip, this one-of-a-kind model was placed in TOTO’s corporate museum and has been part of its permanent exhibition ever since.
Human ingenuity knows no bounds—and we hope we never lose it!
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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