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Yamaha hits back at Quartararo: "Take a cue from Miller"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Tuesday, 01 September 2026 at 20:12
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP
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Tension rises further between the French rider and the Iwata factory: Pavesio and Meregalli have responded to the latest statements from the 2021 MotoGP champion.
The story between Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha is not ending well at all. The performance of the new V4-powered M1 is not allowing the Frenchman to be competitive and achieve good results, which is why he has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction. Nothing new, even though his public statements have never been much appreciated by the Japanese manufacturer’s top brass. After the recent Aragon Grand Prix, the situation has worsened.

MotoGP, Quartararo and Yamaha at loggerheads

The 2021 MotoGP world champion revealed that he asked to take part in the test that will take place after the Grand Prix in Austria, where manufacturers will be able to run prototypes in 2027 configuration with Pirelli tires. Yamaha denied him this opportunity, given that next year he will race with the Honda HRC team: a fairly understandable choice by the Iwata factory. Since he didn’t get his way, Quartararo added that he has no desire to develop the bike for the 2027 riders and no longer intends to try a hundred different things every weekend.
Fabio Quartararo rides the Yamaha M1 MotoGP at Aragon
Back-and-forth between Quartararo and Yamaha: the situation worsens in the garage
Paolo Pavesio, managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing, responded to L'Equipe regarding Quartararo’s words: "Fabio regularly complains that we don’t evolve the bike — reports Motorsport.com — and when we have him test new components, he reproaches us, saying he gets lost. He lacks a bit of objectivity. Sure, we’re not at the level we’d like. But like our rivals, we’re trying to move forward."
Team manager Massimo Meregalli was also asked by L'Equipe and, in addition to pointing out that other manufacturers won’t field riders who will change colors in 2027 either, suggested he change his approach: "Fabio should take a leaf out of Jack’s book, who always gives his all and makes sure that, even if we’re struggling, the good mood remains."
The reference is to Jack Miller, rider for the Prima Pramac Yamaha team, far less severe and decidedly more constructive when issuing statements concerning the 2026 M1. The Australian rider has not been confirmed for 2027, but he is still expected to race for the Iwata brand in World Superbike. Until the very last day, he intends to give his best with the technical package he has, avoiding complaints and trying to provide useful feedback to the engineers. His attitude is highly appreciated; Quartararo’s is absolutely not. There are still many GPs to go, and facing them with this negative atmosphere will not be easy for the Frenchman and his team.

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Fabio Quartararo

byMatteo Bellan

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