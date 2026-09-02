Intercontinental Games 2026 in Brazil: strong Italian presence in Team Europe across Road Racing and Motocross

Team Europe aiming for a repeat at the FIM Intercontinental Games: racing in Brazil, Motocross joins road racing. All the protagonists' names.
After the inaugural 2024 edition with Team Europe’s victory (with four Italians standing out), the FIM Intercontinental Games return this year for the second edition, scheduled for December 11–13, with some exciting new features. The biggest is the addition of the motocross category, MX2, which expands the field to 12 riders in action for each continent (72 in total) and adds off-road to the road racing-only format seen two years ago. The second is a complete change of venue: after Jerez two years ago, the event will take place at the Autódromo Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, Brazil. Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and Oceania: who will win the 2026 edition?
Team Europe, between confirmations and Motocross novelties
Three Italian names from the first edition return: Elia Bartolini, Alessandro Di Persio, and Josephine Bruno will be back and more determined than ever to defend the 2024 title. Bartolini will captain the Supersport squad, which will also feature the debut of Nicholas Spinelli, along with Briton Alfie Davidson, a Sportbike rider in BSB, and the talented Pole Karolina Danak, current leader of the Italian and European Women’s Championships. Di Persio will lead Supersport 300, a category in which “Joy” will also compete, together with Spaniard Marc Vich Gil, currently in ESBK’s SSP300, and German Fynn Kratochwill, 2025 Northern Talent Cup champion making his debut in the Rookies Cup and MotoJunior’s Moto4. We also recently saw him at Misano for the Dainese Project Apex
.
Finally, here is the Motocross novelty: MX2 captain will be Daniela Guillen, WMX world points leader and fresh off a super AMA wild card
, ready to take on this new challenge. Our flag-bearers will be there too: Nicolò Alvisi (European MX125 champion, debuting on the 250 this year) and Francesco Bellei (one of the EMX250 protagonists), rounded out by young Dutchman Gyan Doensen (also in the European 250).
Team Europe, all the names
ROAD RACING
Supersport 300
Alessandro Di Persio – Captain
Marc Vich Gil
Fynn Kratochwill
Josephine Bruno
Supersport
Elia Bartolini - Captain
Nicholas Spinelli
Alfie Davidson
Karolina Danak
Road racing staff
Alessandro Sambuco - General Manager
Pablo Culla de Moya - Mechanic
Andrea Lorini - Mechanic
Livio Lorini - Mechanic
Jonathan Milani - Mechanic
MOTOCROSS
Motocross MX2
Daniela Guillen - Captain
Nicolò Alvisi
Francesco Bellei
Gyan Doensen
Motocross staff
Andrea Barbieri - Team Manager
Orazio Vagliato - Mechanic
Manuel Francisco Rico Ruiz - Mechanic
Roberto Bellei - Mechanic
Lorenzo Alvisi - Mechanic
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