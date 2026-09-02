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MXGP Turkey, a pivotal round in the title race: Herlings the favorite, MX2 wide open

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 02 September 2026 at 17:40
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MXGP and MX2 World Championships nearing the finale, the Turkish GP will be a pivotal event in the title fight. Key players and schedule.
We’re now in the home stretch of the 2026 Motocross World Championship. The Turkish GP at the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyonkarahisar, the third-to-last event of the year, will be crucial for the MXGP title battle, with 23 riders on the grid, and in MX2, with 16 riders entered. After the complete domination in Arnhem, Jeffrey Herlings seems well on track in his triumphant march toward the title with over a 100-point lead over Romain Febvre, the 2025 world champion who looks set to relinquish the crown, but potential twists shouldn’t be underestimated. The fight is much tighter in the 250 class, with Guillem Farres leading, followed by Sacha Coenen, Camden McLellan, the reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder... Below are the standings and schedule for the Turkish GP: full live coverage as always on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required), while Rai’s programming will be announced later.

Where we left off

MXGP World Championship – Top 10: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, HON), 795 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 652 pts; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, YAM), 611 pts; 4. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 566 pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 522 pts; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 502 pts; 7. Tom Vialle (FRA, HON), 496 pts; 8. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 449 pts; 9. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 428 pts; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KAW), 333 pts.
MX2 World Championship – Top 10: 1. Guillem Farres (ESP, TRI), 749 points; 2. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 724 pts; 3. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, TRI), 712 pts; 4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, KTM), 674 pts; 5. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 648 pts; 6. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 587 pts; 7. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 473 pts; 8. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 414 pts; 9. Mathis Valin (FRA, KAW), 352 pts; 10. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 352 pts.
-> The official entry lists for Afyonkarahisar

Turkish GP schedule

Saturday, September 5
16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race
17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race
Sunday, September 6
13:15 MX2 Race 1
14:15 MXGP Race 1
16:10 MX2 Race 2
17:10 MXGP Race 2
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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Jeffrey Herlings

byDiana Tamantini

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