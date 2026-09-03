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Motocross, a turning point: airbags become mandatory in the World Championship

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 03 September 2026 at 19:45
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Safety revolution: certified off-road airbags strongly recommended and then mandatory in the Motocross World Championship—the FIM statement.
Airbags in motocross were not yet mandatory, but they will officially become so soon. As early as 2027, they will be strongly recommended, while from 2028 they will be mandatory for all world championships. Today comes the official confirmation from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) on the rollout plan in the MXGP, MX2, WMX championships and at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN). Motocross—whether at world, national, or amateur level—has so far always left the choice to the riders’ discretion, whereas over the next two years there will be a radical change, at least in the World Championship.
This will align it with the existing requirement in speed racing of MotoGP and CIV, in Rally Raid, and even at some circuits that have made it mandatory for amateur open practice sessions, such as Magione in Umbria. Unlike road-going models, systems dedicated to off-road use employ specific algorithms to distinguish normal jumps, roost, and heavy terrain impacts from an actual crash. In the event of an accident, they inflate in about 40–60 milliseconds, protecting the back, chest, and shoulders.

Airbags in Motocross, the FIM statement

01.65 EQUIPMENT AND PROTECTIVE CLOTHING DURING PRACTICE AND RACES
65.01 Clothing and protection for MXGP/MX2/Women’s and Motocross of Nations
- from 2027: the use of a functioning airbag system is strongly recommended
- from 2028: the use of a functioning airbag system is mandatory
The airbag system must be:
- an FIM-approved Off-road airbag (FRHPab-01)* or
- one of the airbag systems declared compliant with FIM Category 3 (Motocross) listed HERE
The equipment must be worn, properly fastened, at all times during on-track activity (the airbag must be functioning at least at the start of each on-track session). The decision of the FIM Technical Director is final regarding riders’ equipment.

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byDiana Tamantini

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