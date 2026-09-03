Marquez's mother is already looking to 2027, and her compliments to Acosta don't go unnoticed

The MotoGP Grand Prix in Aragon gave us Marc Marquez’s double victory. But making headlines as well is Pedro Acosta ’s second place. The Spaniard from the KTM Factory Racing team stopped to exchange a few words with Roser Alentà, the Marquez brothers’ mother, right after Sunday’s race.

The MotorLand showdown

Pedro Acosta crossed the finish line in second place after keeping pace with Marc Marquez’s Ducati for much of the race. The young Spanish talent is still chasing his first MotoGP victory, despite already racking up 14 podiums in under three years (4 in 2026). He once again showed that KTM can be competitive when it finds the right rhythm, but next season the Shark of Mazarrón will wear the colors of the official Ducati team. Right alongside his compatriot Marc Marquez…

The meeting between Pedro and mama Roser

A great race," she said, congratulating Pedro. After getting off the bike at the end of the Aragon GP, one of those scenes occurred that usually go unnoticed. DAZN cameras caught Roser Alentá as she approached Acosta in the MotorLand pit lane. There wasn’t a long conversation, but a brief yet curious exchange. Marquez’s mother hugged the KTM rider, acknowledging the excellent performance he had just delivered. "," she said, congratulating Pedro.

The man from Murcia replied with his characteristic naturalness: "I tried." Then came the funniest part of the encounter. Roser, in a completely affectionate tone, uttered a phrase that made it clear how the trust between the two allows for this kind of banter: "What a bastard, what a son of a bitch." A nice prelude to the next MotoGP World Championship, when Pedro and Marc will share the same garage. "And next year?" added Marquez’s mother.

Pedro Acosta and Roser Alentà

Waiting for 2027…

For his part, Acosta smiled, well aware that 2027 will be a crucial year for his racing career. The two Spaniards will have to share the same garage, the same bike, and their respective data, to battle it out on track. For now the victory went to the nine-time world champion, while Acosta climbed back onto the podium. And the man from Murcia didn’t keep Roser Alentà waiting for his reply: "We’ll see… congratulations."