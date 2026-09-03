Superbike: Miguel Oliveira and BMW renew — the goal is to beat Ducati

The Portuguese rider will continue racing with the M 1000 RR: the goal will be to fight for the WorldSBK title.

Miguel Oliveira and BMW will continue their partnership, which began in 2026. Even though this season didn’t bring the expected results, the parties have decided to renew the contract “for 2027 and beyond,” as stated in the official announcement. No surprise here—already in recent weeks it had emerged that the new agreement would not be for just one year.

And, barring any twists, Brad Binder will arrive from MotoGP to join the Portuguese rider. In fact, Danilo Petrucci is not expected to be confirmed.

Superbike, Miguel Oliveira and BMW moving forward together

The 31-year-old from Almada is thrilled to continue in the Superbike World Championship with the German manufacturer, which is ready to invest to get back to fighting for wins: “Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that success is built on the courage to face new challenges and the commitment to keep evolving. Extending my journey with BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team reflects the trust we’ve built together and our shared ambition for the future. I’m aware of the responsibility that comes with representing such an iconic brand, and I’m fully committed, on and off the track, to helping us achieve our goals. We’ve laid the groundwork this season, but I believe the best is yet to come. I’m excited to continue this path together and to keep building something we can all be proud of. Let’s get to work!”

Oliveira has taken four podiums riding the M 1000 RR, three at Portimão in his home round and one in Hungary, where he was later injured. The injury certainly slowed his learning process with a bike and tires totally different from what he was used to in MotoGP. Now he hopes for a stronger end to the season, starting this weekend, when the SBK championship heads to Magny-Cours, where the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team conducted a test in August . The data collected will be useful to try to be competitive.

BMW invests to return to winning ways in SBK

The German manufacturer is working hard for both the present and the future. In 2027 it will be on the grid with an updated M 1000 RR that can count on a chassis similar to the one Toprak Razgatlioglu was able to exploit in 2024 to win the first of two world titles with BMW. Back then, the super-concessions provided a helping hand; after that triumph the regulations were changed, and it was no longer possible to use the “super-concession” chassis in 2025. The Turk still won the world crown, but he secured the title only at the final round after a heated duel with Nicolò Bulega of the Aruba Ducati team.

In 2026 Ducati showed overwhelming superiority with the new Panigale V4 R, and BMW intends to respond in 2027, a year that will also see a new tire supplier (Michelin), which could shake up the competitive order on track. Not to forget, the new technical regulations that could in turn change the current landscape.