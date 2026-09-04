Misano without Viñales: KTM Tech3 confirms Espargaró; return remains a mystery

KTM Tech3 has made it official that Maverick Viñales will also miss Misano; Pol Espargaró will once again be his replacement.

No, Misano is not the right time to see Maverick Viñales back in MotoGP action either, contrary to earlier hopes. The Spanish rider continues his recovery process and in his place there will once again be Pol Espargaró, now a regular stand-in at KTM Tech3. Despite the sparks of recent months, Pit Beirer spoke to motogp.com to tone things down, reiterating that Viñales is “one of them” and the contract is still valid, and that they are waiting for him “with open arms” as soon as he’s back to physical fitness. At this point, however, the mystery remains as to when we will actually see the former Moto3 world champion back on the KTM RC16.

The official KTM Tech3 statement

Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Viñales will miss the upcoming San Marino Grand Prix (September 11-13) to continue his recovery process. Pol Espargaró will replace him for the 14th round of the 2026 MotoGP™ World Championship.

Espargaró returned to the Tech3 garage for the Silverstone race and subsequently took his place at the following event in Aragon. Next week the Spaniard will once again ride the RC16, this time at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, while Viñales continues his rehabilitation.

Nicolas Goyon, Team Manager, said: “While our priority remains supporting Maverick in his recovery, we are pleased to have Pol back with us at Misano. He knows the team very well and has already shown his professionalism and commitment in his last two appearances this season. Returning to MotoGP is never easy, but Pol brings valuable experience and we look forward to working with him again in San Marino. We wish Maverick continued progress in his recovery and hope to see him back when he is ready.”