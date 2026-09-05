MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 05 September 2026 at 07:53
Bahattin Sofuoglu Superbike Francia
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Turkish rider cannot continue the SBK round in France; the crash in FP2 prevents him from getting back on his R1 for the rest of the weekend.
The start of the second Superbike free practice session at Magny-Cours was marked by two crashes. The first involved Iker Lecuona, who emerged physically unscathed but with his Ducati Panigale V4 R badly damaged. Bahattin Sofuoglu was the protagonist of the second, which occurred between turns 1 and 2. In his case, however, there were also physical consequences.

Superbike France: how Bahattin Sofuoglu is doing

The Yamaha Motoxracing team rider was unable to walk on his own after ending up in the gravel with his R1. He was helped by the marshals to stand and leave the crash site. News has just come in that he will not continue racing in the SBK round in France. After initial checks at the circuit’s Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, the Turk was transported to Moulins Hospital for further evaluation of his physical condition. Sofuoglu had already crashed at the same spot in FP1; the second time has cost him withdrawal from the ninth round of the 2026 World Championship.
Sandro Carusi’s squad will continue the Superbike weekend at Magny-Cours only with rookie Mattia Rato. The 21-year-old Italian ended Friday’s free practice with the twentieth time, more than a second behind leader Nicolò Bulega. On Saturday he will try to improve and score points in Race 1, which won’t be easy with a Yamaha R1 that isn’t particularly competitive.

Read also

Superbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from HondaSuperbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from Honda
Superbike: It's not over yet between Petrucci and BMW; new scenario for 2027Superbike: It's not over yet between Petrucci and BMW; new scenario for 2027
Bahattin Sofuoglu

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Oliveira
Superbike

SBK Magny-Cours FP3: BMW and Honda get new help—here’s why it’s useless

05 September 2026
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike Francia
Superbike

Superbike: Lecuona changes, a "new" Ducati to take the fight to Bulega

05 September 2026
Nicolo Bulega
Superbike

Superbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from Honda

04 September 2026

More news

sae apertura

Formula SAE, dreaming of motorsport: 54 teams and 1,600 students on track

CDM CLUB
Oliveira

SBK Magny-Cours FP3: BMW and Honda get new help—here’s why it’s useless

Superbike
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike Francia

Superbike: Lecuona changes, a "new" Ducati to take the fight to Bulega

Superbike

Popular articles

Luca Marini Honda

Luca Marini–Honda farewell: Márquez’s prophecy and DiGgia’s embrace

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Marquez's mother is already looking to 2027, and her compliments to Acosta don't go unnoticed

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

MotoGP
Tarran Mackenzie WorldSBK

Superbike, setback for the MGM team: Tarran Mackenzie cannot race at Magny-Cours

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike

Superbike: It's not over yet between Petrucci and BMW; new scenario for 2027

Superbike

Loading