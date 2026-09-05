Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition

The Turkish rider cannot continue the SBK round in France; the crash in FP2 prevents him from getting back on his R1 for the rest of the weekend.

The start of the second Superbike free practice session at Magny-Cours was marked by two crashes. The first involved Iker Lecuona, who emerged physically unscathed but with his Ducati Panigale V4 R badly damaged. Bahattin Sofuoglu was the protagonist of the second, which occurred between turns 1 and 2. In his case, however, there were also physical consequences.

Superbike France: how Bahattin Sofuoglu is doing

The Yamaha Motoxracing team rider was unable to walk on his own after ending up in the gravel with his R1. He was helped by the marshals to stand and leave the crash site. News has just come in that he will not continue racing in the SBK round in France. After initial checks at the circuit’s Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, the Turk was transported to Moulins Hospital for further evaluation of his physical condition. Sofuoglu had already crashed at the same spot in FP1; the second time has cost him withdrawal from the ninth round of the 2026 World Championship.

Sandro Carusi’s squad will continue the Superbike weekend at Magny-Cours only with rookie Mattia Rato. The 21-year-old Italian ended Friday’s free practice with the twentieth time, more than a second behind leader Nicolò Bulega. On Saturday he will try to improve and score points in Race 1, which won’t be easy with a Yamaha R1 that isn’t particularly competitive.