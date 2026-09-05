MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike: Lecuona changes, a "new" Ducati to take the fight to Bulega

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 05 September 2026 at 07:54
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike Francia
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Spaniard is not completely satisfied with his Friday in France and was also involved in a crash: over the weekend he hopes to go on the attack for the win.
Fifth fastest for Iker Lecuona in the second Superbike free practice session, but he is third in the combined FP1-FP2 standings. In the afternoon he went down at the start of the session, suffering no physical consequences, but returning to the box with a heavily damaged Panigale V4 R. The Aruba.it Ducati team then managed to send him back out, allowing him to continue the planned work. Nicolò Bulega seems to have a little something extra, but the Spaniard is counting on making good use of FP3 to reduce the gap and challenge his teammate as early as Race 1.

Superbike France, Free Practice: Lecuona’s assessment

The former Honda HRC rider crashed at Turn 11 in the second SBK free practice session and explained how it happened: "I had new tires, we had made some changes to the bike, I was a bit fast and when I tried to pick it up at the first touch of throttle I lost the front. It's a typical crash that can happen, although honestly I didn't expect it. I was fairly calm, but a bit too fast. Physically no problem, it's more a matter of confidence at that point on the track. Compared to Nicolò I was losing a bit there."
Lecuona and his team are trying something different than usual on his Ducati Panigale V4 R, also taking inspiration from what he did in his MotoGP appearances: "Today I struggled a bit. We tried a slightly different base, we need to work. It was important to understand the updates we introduced. I pushed my crew chief to do it, because in the standings Nicolò is too far ahead and Montella is far from me. It’s time to find the last tenths compared to Nicolò and to do that I have to try something different on the bike. In MotoGP I tried something different from my standard base, I liked it and I thought, 'Why can't I try it here as well?' There are some positives and other areas to improve."
Iker wants to be at Bulega’s level, fight with him and try to beat him; he’s ready to do whatever it takes to achieve his goal: "In the morning we had a bike quite different from Donington and then over the course of the day we made some adjustments. I think we still need to work on braking, where I'm normally very strong and instead today I struggled a bit in the first part of corner entry. We’re focused on this. On the flying lap I was missing something, but the race pace is similar and I’m fairly calm. I’m confident I can be with Nicolò."

Read also

Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s conditionSuperbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition
Superbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from HondaSuperbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from Honda
Iker Lecuona

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Oliveira
Superbike

SBK Magny-Cours FP3: BMW and Honda get new help—here’s why it’s useless

05 September 2026
Bahattin Sofuoglu Superbike Francia
Superbike

Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition

05 September 2026
Nicolo Bulega
Superbike

Superbike Magny-Cours, FP2: Ducati dominant, Montella sets his sights on Bulega. Signs from Honda

04 September 2026

More news

sae apertura

Formula SAE, dreaming of motorsport: 54 teams and 1,600 students on track

CDM CLUB
Oliveira

SBK Magny-Cours FP3: BMW and Honda get new help—here’s why it’s useless

Superbike
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
Bahattin Sofuoglu Superbike Francia

Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition

Superbike

Popular articles

Luca Marini Honda

Luca Marini–Honda farewell: Márquez’s prophecy and DiGgia’s embrace

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Marquez's mother is already looking to 2027, and her compliments to Acosta don't go unnoticed

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

MotoGP
Tarran Mackenzie WorldSBK

Superbike, setback for the MGM team: Tarran Mackenzie cannot race at Magny-Cours

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike

Superbike: It's not over yet between Petrucci and BMW; new scenario for 2027

Superbike

Loading