SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega is on another planet; a stellar Superpole

There’s little to debate: Nicolò Bulega is today’s Superbike alien, increasingly out of reach for his rivals. The pole he signed on the Magny-Cours rollercoaster was a marvel. Toprak Razgatlioglu’s record has been shattered.

The future VR36 rider in MotoGP 2027 improved the Turkish phenomenon’s benchmark by over six tenths. Track conditions in France are perfect, but on this kind of circuit six tenths is a massive gap. Bulega keeps astonishing, and with this Superbike World Championship basically wrapped up and just awaiting the official seal, we can’t wait to see him thrown into the pack of wolves in the top class.

Bulega nine out of nine

For Nicolò, it’s the eighteenth pole of his career and the ninth of this season in as many rounds. On the first run with the SCQ qualifying tire, teammate Iker Lecuona rang the alarm, dropping to 1'34"596. But with the second set, Bulega immediately put things back in order: 1'34"318, eye-popping stuff. At Magny-Cours, the wingman might have imagined finding a more approachable Nicolò, now more focused on testing the Ducati 850 he’ll ride in MotoGP than risking it in this World Championship he’s been mauling from the start. But the track’s response, even this time, was ruthless...

Super Ducati quintet