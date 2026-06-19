Historic MotoGP-MSMA agreement: 2027-2031 deal signed for a new era

The MotoGP Group and the five manufacturers – Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, KTM, and Yamaha – today confirmed the signing of the agreement that defines the regulatory framework of the competition from 2027 to 2031.

At the end of the first free practice sessions that open the GP in Brno , here comes a historic announcement, long discussed and now official for the first time. A historic milestone for MotoGP and for the manufacturers that are part of the MSMA, confirming the long-term presence of all current manufacturers on the grid. The result of a collective bargaining process focused on the best sporting, technical, and commercial interests. In parallel, MotoGP and the 11 teams have agreed on the key terms for the 2027-2031 period, with the official announcement to follow in due course. This regulatory framework, valid for the entire championship, will define the regulatory, sporting, and commercial foundations for the next evolutionary phase of MotoGP, marking an important milestone and further strengthening the championship.

As part of this process, MotoGP, the manufacturers, the teams, and the FIM are working together to identify opportunities to improve both the technical and sporting aspects of the championship, ensuring a constant focus on safety while delivering an even more thrilling spectacle for fans. This shared approach will guide the continuous evolution of MotoGP while preserving its DNA: it will continue to invest in its global platform, which includes promotion, fan engagement, and commercial development, within an ambition and commitment shared by the manufacturers to drive long-term growth and further increase the value of the championship for fans, partners, and stakeholders around the world.

Comments from the manufacturers

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing: “As president of the MSMA, I am pleased and proud of the agreement reached between our association and the MotoGP SEG. It is the first time in the history of this sport that all manufacturers have reached a unanimous position on an agreement with MotoGP. This means we all share the same vision for the future of this sport. The MotoGP brand has enormous potential, and only by working together can we seize all the opportunities offered by the global market and grow together in the sports and entertainment industry.”

Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse: “This collective agreement between MotoGP and all the manufacturers represents a milestone for our sport. The shared commitment from everyone in the paddock shows that, while we fight fiercely on track, we are fully aligned in ensuring a bright and prosperous future for MotoGP. This agreement guarantees stability and a clear direction for the years ahead, creating the ideal context for manufacturers to continue investing in technology, performance, and talent. We are proud to be part of this shared vision and are fully committed to contributing to the continued growth of the championship, delivering extraordinary racing to fans around the world and helping MotoGP reach new levels of success in the years to come.”

Koji Watanabe, President of HRC: “As Honda HRC, we are pleased to have reached an agreement within the MSMA with the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group for the next five years of the MotoGP World Championship. The agreement lays the foundation for the future of the MotoGP World Championship with a clear and shared vision and objective, namely to continue to grow and improve this sport, as agreed and unanimously supported by all stakeholders. With this agreement, Honda confirms that our commitment to Grand Prix racing remains unchanged, and we look forward to competing for many more years.”

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of KTM: “This is an important and meaningful moment for MotoGP and for all of us at KTM. What stands out is the strong alignment between all parties involved and the shared ambition to continue advancing this sport. We have invested heart, passion, and hard work into our MotoGP project, and it has been inspiring to see the championship evolve into such a competitive and global platform. MotoGP represents the best of our sport: performance, innovation, and pure competition, connecting with fans around the world. This new agreement gives us a solid foundation to keep improving, challenging ourselves, and fighting at the front against the best in the world. We are proud to be part of this journey and excited about what the future holds.”

Paolo Pavesio, CEO of Yamaha Motor Racing: “This agreement marks the positive conclusion of a long and at times complex negotiation, generating strong value for all parties involved. It represented an important opportunity to align on a shared vision and establish a common framework to support the long-term growth of MotoGP, a goal we are proud to contribute to. As MotoGP enters this new phase, we see a clear opportunity to further elevate the championship, balancing innovation, sporting excellence, and fan engagement. By continuing to invest both on and off the track, we are confident that MotoGP will consolidate its position at the pinnacle of motorcycling while increasing its global appeal. Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP for the next five years and beyond, supporting our teams, riders, and fans with the passion and dedication that define our history.”