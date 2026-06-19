Concorde Agreement signed—now what? Scenarios, twists, and high-profile exclusions for 2027

The Concorde Agreement is now officially signed—ready for a flurry of announcements? In the meantime, here’s everything we’ve heard so far.

That’s what we should now expect in MotoGP, given that everything we know about the revolutionary 2027 season was held up precisely by the absence of this historic agreement between, by extension, Liberty Media and all MotoGP manufacturers. Aprilia, Ducati, KTM, Honda, and Yamaha, with their respective factory and satellite teams, will continue to make up the premier class of the World Championship through 2031. Now we just have to find out all the riders’ names, and it shouldn’t be long. While we wait, based on the rumors and the little we know from the ultra-private Brno tests (behind closed doors with no journalists allowed), we can try to draft a hypothetical grid for the 2027 season.

The possible MotoGP of the future

A revolution among crew chiefs too, as well as bikes and tires, but for now let’s try to look at the riders, putting together everything we’ve heard in recent months. Unless there are sudden last-minute twists! The big uncertainty concerns the Tech3 lineup, KTM’s second team: Enea Bastianini should be leaving, but Trackhouse now seems to have as many as four candidates for the two seats... The latest is Luca Marini, though uncertainty prevails.

Meanwhile, Maverick Vinales ( still struggling physically ) now seems to be out of KTM’s plans, and the name of Senna Agius has emerged for Tech3. Jack Miller, Alex Rins, and Franco Morbidelli no longer appear. Will all this be confirmed, or will we see surprises? In bold we’ve highlighted the riders who seem confirmed; in italics the new arrivals, whether team or brand changes or possible rookies: Nicolò Bulega from Superbike and other names from Moto2, namely Manuel Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, Daniel Holgado, David Alonso, as well as the aforementioned Agius.

Will the new MotoGP grid look like this?

Lenovo Ducati Team: Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta

BK8 Gresini Racing: Joan Mir-Daniel Holgado

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: Fermin Aldeguer-Nicolò Bulega

Monster Aprilia Racing: Marco Bezzecchi-Pecco Bagnaia

SuperFile Trackhouse Racing: Raul Fernandez/Manuel Gonzalez/Enea Bastianini/Luca Marini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Alex Marquez-Fabio Di Giannantonio

Red Bull KTM Tech3: ?-?

Honda HRC Castrol: Fabio Quartararo-Diogo Moreira (promoted from LCR)

LCR Honda: Johann Zarco-David Alonso

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Martin-Ai Ogura

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu-Izan Guevara