From the ashes of a disastrous 2023 with the loss of Marc Marquez and the worst RC213V ever, to a sporting rebirth staking serious credentials for the 850cc era. Honda ’s restoration in MotoGP is grounded in its timeless philosophy, in its founder’s “power of dreams,” but also in the human element. Individuals of stature, skill, and professionalism to return to winning ways. Because in the end, bikes also need to be ridden well, and a team must be able to steer them in the right direction.

TRANSFER MARKET

In fact, in 2027 Honda HRC in MotoGP will feature new faces compared to the previous five-year period. Alberto Puig will serve as a consultant, there will be an increasingly Italian imprint with Davide Brivio (and not only him...) on the managerial-operational side and Romano Albesiano at the technical helm, along with other prominent figures potentially capable of delivering a turning point. The appointment of Mikihiko Kawase as Team Manager is quite indicative in this regard.

THE STORY OF MIKIHIKO KAWASE

Kawase-San’s story is worth knowing. Before making a career at HRC and rising to a top position in the MotoGP project (today Technical Manager, tomorrow Team Manager), Mikihiko Kawase tried his hand as a rider. He raced regionally on track in 125cc, coming within a step of debuting in All Japan. Having started late (at 18), and having to handle everything himself (racing, setting up the team, preparing the bike), he decided to quit a few years later, also following a serious injury. At that point he devoted himself entirely to his professional career as an engineer, joining Honda in 2008 in the R&D (research and development) department. He remained connected to the racing world by contributing to the programs of the illustrious Blue Helmets MSC team, before being transferred to another division, moving to HRC in 2012 to work on the newborn Moto3 project. As general development director, the NSF250RW that won the title at the first attempt in 2014 with Alex Marquez remains, in effect, his brainchild.

KAWASE-SAN SPEAKS TO THE RIDERS

A recognized asset of Mikihiko Kawase in his current role as Technical Manager of the Honda MotoGP project is his ability to talk to riders. As a former motorcyclist, dialogue with them comes naturally to him. Not just data analysis, but an exchange with those who actually climb aboard the RC213V. The human factor takes center stage again at HRC, even more so looking ahead with the arrival of a top rider like Fabio Quartararo, the investment in a youngster of Diogo Moreira’s caliber, and presumably David Alonso alongside him as well. Soichiro Honda spoke of the “Power of Dreams,” but it’s people who dream: you cannot plan the future without individuals of value and competence who are willing to step up and, indeed, dream. Big, as a reality like HRC still demands.